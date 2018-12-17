E-Tropolis Festival: DIE KRUPPS und VELVET ACID CHRIST bestätigt
17.12.2018 | 21:23
Für die neunte Auflage des E-Tropolis Festivals 2019 sind zwei weitere Bands bestätigt worden. DIE KRUPPS und VELVET ACID CHRIST komplettieren nun das Programm des Festivals. Dieses findet am 16.03.2019 in der Turbinenhalle in Oberhausen statt.
Damit liest sich das komplette Programm so:
APOPTYGMA BERZERK
DIE KRUPPS
SUICIDE COMMANDO
SOLAR FAKE
WELLE:ERDBALL
[:SITD:]
VELVET ACID CHRIST
[X]-RX
CENTHRON
PRIEST
FUTURE LIED TO US
SYNTH ATTACK
ES23
RROYCE
Alle weiteren Informationen gibt es auf der Festival-Homepage.
