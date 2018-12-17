E-Tropolis Festival: DIE KRUPPS und VELVET ACID CHRIST bestätigt

Für die neunte Auflage des E-Tropolis Festivals 2019 sind zwei weitere Bands bestätigt worden. DIE KRUPPS und VELVET ACID CHRIST komplettieren nun das Programm des Festivals. Dieses findet am 16.03.2019 in der Turbinenhalle in Oberhausen statt.



Damit liest sich das komplette Programm so:



APOPTYGMA BERZERK

DIE KRUPPS

SUICIDE COMMANDO

SOLAR FAKE

WELLE:ERDBALL

[:SITD:]

VELVET ACID CHRIST

[X]-RX

CENTHRON

PRIEST

FUTURE LIED TO US

SYNTH ATTACK

ES23

RROYCE



Alle weiteren Informationen gibt es auf der Festival-Homepage.

Quelle: AMPHI Festival GmbH Redakteur: Swen Reuter Tags: e tropolis festival 2019 turbinenhalle oberhausen die krupps velvet acid christ apoptygma berzerk suicide commando solar fake welle erdball sitd x-rx-centhron priest future lied to us synth attack rroyce