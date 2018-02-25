EVOLUCIJA: im März kommt

Damit hat die serbisch-schweizerische Band ihr drittes Album am Start, aus dem man jetzt bereits das Stück 'Rose With No Name' hören kann: Youtube.

Die gesamte Trackliste wird wie folgt lauten:

1. Hunt

2. Rose With No Name

3. Velvet Cage

4. Poet

5. Reflections On A Blade

6. Portrait

7. How I Wish

8. Lonely

9. Remorse

10. Metamorphosis