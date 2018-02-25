EVOLUCIJA: im März kommt "Hunt"
25.02.2018 | 19:57
1. Hunt
Damit hat die serbisch-schweizerische Band ihr drittes Album am Start, aus dem man jetzt bereits das Stück 'Rose With No Name' hören kann: Youtube.
Die gesamte Trackliste wird wie folgt lauten:
2. Rose With No Name
3. Velvet Cage
4. Poet
5. Reflections On A Blade
6. Portrait
7. How I Wish
8. Lonely
9. Remorse
10. Metamorphosis
