Ein neues Lied der SCORPIONS

Die SCORPIONS haben ein neues Stück mit dem Titel 'Sign Of Hope' bei YouTube mit einem Clip veröffentlicht. Dass die Hannoveraner hier wieder eher die 'Wind Of Change'-Schiene fahren anstatt zu rocken, erklärt die Band so:

We are working on lot’s of Hard‘n Heavy Rockers for our new album these days ... but because of the dramatic Covid-19 pandemic, we want to give you a little Sign of Hope that came straight from the heart in troubled times ... stay healthy and safe ... we love you ... Scorpions