FLOWER KINGS: Neues Box Set

Unter dem Titel "A Kingdom of Colours 2 (2004 - 2013)" kommt bald der Nachfolger des ersten Zehn-Disk-Bombers, der die Jahre 1995 bis 2002 abdeckte. Zusätzlich zu den Alben aus der Zeit seit 2004 bis 2013 wird es drei CDs mit Bonusmaterial geben. Hier ist die komplette Trackliste des Pakets:

Adam & Eve

1 Love Supreme 19:50

2 Cosmic Circus 3:00

3 Babylon 2:41

4 A Vampires View 8:50

5 Days Gone By 1:10

6 Adam & Eve 7:50

7 Starlight Man 3:30

8 Timelines 7:40

9 Drivers Seat 18:22

10 The Blade of Cain 5:00



Paradox Hotel

CD 1

1 Check In 1:37

2 Monsters & Men 21:21

3 Jealousy 3:22

4 Hit Me With a Hit 5:32

5 Pioneers of Aviation 7:49

6 Lucy Had a Dream 5:28

7 Bavarian Skies 6:34

8 Selfconsuming Fire 5:49

9 Mommy Leave the Light On 4:38

10 End on a High Note 10:43



CD 2

1 Minor Giant Steps 12:13

2 Touch My Heaven 6:09

3 The Unorthodox Dancinglesson 5:23

4 Man of the World 5:59

5 Life Will Kill You 7:02

6 The Way the Waters Are Moving 3:11

7 What If God Is Alone 7:00

8 Paradox Hotel 6:30

9 Blue Planet 9:43



The Sum of No Evil

1 One More Time 13:04

2 Love Is the Only Answer 24:28

3 Trading My Soul 6:25

4 The Sum of No Reason 13:25

5 Flight 999 Brimstone Air 5:00

6 Life in Motion 12:34



Banks Of Eden

1 Numbers 25:20

2 For the Love of Gold 7:30

3 Pandemonium 6:05

4 For Those About to Drown 6:50

5 Rising the Imperial 7:40



Desolation Rose

1 Tower One 13:37

2 Sleeping Bones 4:16

3 Desolation Road 4:00

4 White Tuxedos 6:30

5 The Resurrected Judas 8:24

6 The Silent Masses 6:17

7 Last Carnivore 4:22

8 Dark Fascist Skies 6:05

9 Blood of Eden 3:12

10 Silent Graveyards 2:52



Bonus Disc 1

1 Kite 07:32

2 Buffalo Man 05:28

3 The Flower King (re-recording 1998) 11:46

4 Stardust We Are (re-recording 1998) 08:57

5 Last Exit 09:17

6 Brazilian Woman 04:18

7 Dexter Frank Jr. 02:24

8 Agent Supreme 02:34

9 Space Traveller 13:10



Bonus Disc 2

1 Petit Heritage 02:02

2 A Good Heart 05:21

3 The Crown and The Cross 04:54

4 King of Grief 03:51

5 She Carved Me a Wooden Heart 05:59

6 Space Revolver 07:33

7 Jupiter Backwards 06:25

8 The River 05:43

9 Turn The Stone 05:07

10 Regal Divers 06:01



Bonus Disc 3

1 Illuminati 06:20

2 Fireghosts 05:50

3 Going Up 05:10

4 LoLines 04:40

5 Runaway Train 04:41

6 Interstellar Visitations 08:24

7 Lazy Monkey 02:25

8 Psalm 2013 02:10

9 The Wailing Wall 03:18

10 Badbeats 05:24

11 Burning Spears 03:15

12 The Final Era 02:57