GÖSTA BERLINGS SAGA: Neues Album

Die schwedische Prog-Band GÖSTA BERLINGS SAGA wird am 24.07.2020 ihr sechstes Studioalbum veröffentlichen. "Konkret Musik" heißt das Werk und wird via InsideOutMusic erscheinen. Mit 'Basement Traps' wurde auch schon die erste Single daraus herausgebracht.



Die komplette Tracklist liest sich so:

1. Släpad

2. Vinsta guldklocka

3. Basement Traps

4. Close to Home

5. Konkret music

6. Closing Borders

7. To Never Return

8. Instrument VI

9. The Pugilist

10. A Fucking Good Man

11. Förbifart Stockholm

12. A Question of Currency



Zum Album sagt die Band: "In the midst of these weird and complex times, we're very glad to present new music. Our new album ‘Konkret Musik’ is probably the most varied GBS record to this date, with minimalism and total maximalism in unholy alliance. Can’t wait to share it with you!"

