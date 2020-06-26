HEATHEN - erster Song von

Die Bay-Area-Metaller HEATHEN werden am 18.09.2020 ihr viertes Studioalbum "Empire Of The Blind" über Nuclear Blast Records in die Läden bringen und nun könnt ihr mit 'The Blight' den ersten vollständigen neuen Song auf YouTube anhören:

Das Album wird die zwölf folgenden neuen Songs enthalten:

1. This Rotting Sphere

2. The Blight

3. Empire Of The Blind

4. Dead And Gone

5. Sun In My Hand

6. Blood To Be Let

7. In Black

8. Shrine Of Apathy

9. Devour

10. A Fine Red Mist

11. The Gods Divide

12. Monument To Ruin

Das Werk wird allerlei Formaten (CD, LP, MC, Digital) und Bundles (mit Shirts und Postern) erhältlich sein. Vorbestellungen sind bereits möglich über Nuclear Blast (Europa) und Bigcartel (USA):



https://www.nuclearblast.de/de/shop/artikel/gruppen/51000.1.nuclearblast.html?article_group_sort_type_handle=rank&custom_keywords=heathen&custom_artists=825833&sli=23646031#page-1

https://heathenthrash.bigcartel.com/

