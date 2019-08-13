HEIR APPARENT: Ohne Sänger!

Wie Ausnahmesänger Will Shaw heute über seine Facebook-Seite bekannt gibt, gehen er und HEIR APPARENT in Zunkunft leider getrennte Wege. Man darf nun gespannt sein, ob uns sein Gesangstalent erhalten bleibt und wie es nun mit der Ausnahmeband weitergehen wird. Wer HEIR APPARENT in den letzten Wochen in Europa auf einer Bühne gesehen hat, darf sich also glücklich schätzen, diese Konstellation noch einmal live erlebt zu haben.

Hier der Original-Wortlaut:"

EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY: Due to creative differences inside of the band (That's code for don't ask for details 😉) I will no longer be singing for Heir Apparent. The past 5 years has been such an incredible ride and I have made so many amazing friends with so many of you as a result of the opportunity. Please stay in touch with me and feel free to continue to follow me musically and in my "personal" life as well. I wish everyone in Heir Apparent noting but success and good fortune. ❤️ y'all

