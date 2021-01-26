ICON FOR HIRE: Neue Single 'Waste My Hate' veröffentlicht
Die US-Rock-Band ICON FOR HIRE hat mit 'Waste My Hate' eine neue Single veröffentlicht. Sie stammt vom neuen Album "Amorphous", welches am 19.02.2021 erscheinen wird. Das Album wurde mit einer Fundraising-Kampagne finanziert. Im Vorfeld wurde bereits die Single 'Last One Standing' herausgebracht.
Das Album kann bereits vorbestellt werden.
Die Tracklist liest sich so:
1.Prelude Brittle
2. Brittle
3. Curse Or Cure
4. Enemies
5. Panic Attacks
6. Seeds
7. Interlude- Thirteen
8. Background Sad
9.Last One Standing
10. Waste My Hate
11. Interlude – Impossibles & Obstacles
12. Sticks And Stones
13. Warrior
14. Only Be A Storys
