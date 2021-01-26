ICON FOR HIRE: Neue Single 'Waste My Hate' veröffentlicht

Die US-Rock-Band ICON FOR HIRE hat mit 'Waste My Hate' eine neue Single veröffentlicht. Sie stammt vom neuen Album "Amorphous", welches am 19.02.2021 erscheinen wird. Das Album wurde mit einer Fundraising-Kampagne finanziert. Im Vorfeld wurde bereits die Single 'Last One Standing' herausgebracht.



Das Album kann bereits vorbestellt werden.



Die Tracklist liest sich so:

1.Prelude Brittle

2. Brittle

3. Curse Or Cure

4. Enemies

5. Panic Attacks

6. Seeds

7. Interlude- Thirteen

8. Background Sad

9.Last One Standing

10. Waste My Hate

11. Interlude – Impossibles & Obstacles

12. Sticks And Stones

13. Warrior

14. Only Be A Storys

