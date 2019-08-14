IGGY POP mit neuem Album und 'James Bond'!

IGGY POP veröffentlicht am 06.09.2019 das neue Album "Free" über Loma Vista Recordings. Schaut euch hier das neue Video zum Track 'James Bond' an:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mw6NKf95VWA&list=RDmw6NKf95VWA&start_radio=1

Die Tracklist liest sich so:

01. Free

02. Loves Missing

03. Sonali

04. James Bond

05. Dirty Sanchez

06. Glow In The Dark

07. Page

08. We Are The People

09. Do Not Go Gentle Into That Good Night

10. The Dawn