IGGY POP mit neuem Album und 'James Bond'!
14.08.2019 | 21:26
IGGY POP veröffentlicht am 06.09.2019 das neue Album "Free" über Loma Vista Recordings. Schaut euch hier das neue Video zum Track 'James Bond' an:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mw6NKf95VWA&list=RDmw6NKf95VWA&start_radio=1
Die Tracklist liest sich so:
01. Free
02. Loves Missing
03. Sonali
04. James Bond
05. Dirty Sanchez
06. Glow In The Dark
07. Page
08. We Are The People
09. Do Not Go Gentle Into That Good Night
10. The Dawn
