JUNE 1974 hat ein neues Video
11.08.2019 | 10:00
Die italienische Pro Rock-Band hat das Lied 'The Tale of Forsaken Ghost' als Hörprobe veröffentlicht: Youtube.
Das Album "Earth Is Not Place For Lovers" ist bereits am 10. Juniüber Visionaire Records erschienen, allerdings nur digital. Wer Interesse hat, surft mal auf die Bandcamp-Seite von JUNE 1974.
- Quelle:
- Visionaire Records
- Redakteur:
- Frank Jaeger
- Tags:
- june 1974 earth is not place for lovers the tale of forsaken ghost
