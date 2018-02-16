KALMAH: Neue Single zum neuen Album!
16.02.2018 | 14:34
Am 06.04.2018 wird "Palo", das achte Album von KALMAH, erscheinen. Mit 'The Evil Kin' haben die Finnen jetzt die erste Single veröffentlicht und dazu ein Lyric-Video produziert.
Hier noch die Trackliste von "Palo":
1. Blood Ran Cold
2. The Evil Kin
3. The World Of Rage
4. Into the Black Marsh
5. Take Me Away
6. Paystreak
7. Waiting in the Wings
8. Through the Shallow Waters
9. Erase and Diverge
10. The Stalker
Und jetzt viel Spass mit 'The Evil Kin'!
Kalmah auf Facebook
Mario Dahl
kalmah neues album palo 2018 lyric video single the evil kin
