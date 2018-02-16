KALMAH: Neue Single zum neuen Album!

Am 06.04.2018 wird "Palo", das achte Album von KALMAH, erscheinen. Mit 'The Evil Kin' haben die Finnen jetzt die erste Single veröffentlicht und dazu ein Lyric-Video produziert.

Hier noch die Trackliste von "Palo":

1. Blood Ran Cold

2. The Evil Kin

3. The World Of Rage

4. Into the Black Marsh

5. Take Me Away

6. Paystreak

7. Waiting in the Wings

8. Through the Shallow Waters

9. Erase and Diverge

10. The Stalker

Und jetzt viel Spass mit 'The Evil Kin'!