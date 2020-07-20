KISS: Ersatztermine für 2021 bestätigt

Als die Band KISS im Januar 2019 in Vancouver ihre Abschiedstournee "End Of The Road"-Welttournee startete, da ahnte noch niemand, dass die Tour im Sommer 2020 in Europa ausgebremst wird. Nun stehen für Deutschland die Ersatztermine fest.



Diese sehen wie folgt aus:

10.06.21 Dortmund / Westfalenhalle (verlegt vom 14.06.20)

15.06.21 Hamburg / Barclaycard-Arena (verlegt vom 15.06.20)

25.06.21 Frankfurt / Festhalle (verlegt vom 10.07.20)

08.07.21 Stuttgart/ Schleyer-Halle (verlegt vom 11.07.20)



Bereits gekaufte Karten behalten Ihre Gültigkeit.



Paul Stanley kommentiert: "We are waiting. We are ready. When we are told everyone is safe and this pandemic is over, we will shake the earth and rock your world as always and as never before."



Gene Simmons ergänzt: "We can't wait for this pandemic to be over, and for all of you to be safe. We are planning to rock your world, once it is safe out there, for all of you and for us. See you in Europe."

Quelle: Head of PR Redakteur: Swen Reuter Tags: kiss end of the road tour 2021 abschiedstour paul stanley gene simmons