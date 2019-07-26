KOBRA AND THE LOTUS: Neues Album "Evolution" erscheint im September
26.07.2019 | 22:20
Die aus Calgary stammende Hard-Rock-Band KOBRA AND THE LOTUS wird am 20.09.2019 via Napalm Records ihr neues Album "Evolution" veröffentlichen.
Als Vorgeschmack darauf wurde bereits der Song 'Burn!' samt Video veröffentlicht.
Die gesamte Tracklist liest sich so:
Evolution
Burn!
We Come Undone
Wounds
Thundersmith
Circus
Wash Away
Liar
Get The F*ck Out Of Here
In The End
Tokyo ( Japan Version Only)
