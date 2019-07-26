KOBRA AND THE LOTUS: Neues Album

Die aus Calgary stammende Hard-Rock-Band KOBRA AND THE LOTUS wird am 20.09.2019 via Napalm Records ihr neues Album "Evolution" veröffentlichen.



Als Vorgeschmack darauf wurde bereits der Song 'Burn!' samt Video veröffentlicht.



Die gesamte Tracklist liest sich so:



Evolution

Burn!

We Come Undone

Wounds

Thundersmith

Circus

Wash Away

Liar

Get The F*ck Out Of Here

In The End

Tokyo ( Japan Version Only)

