LORDI: Tourabbruch!

Die finnischen Monsterrocker haben ihre bereits laufendende Killectour abgebrochen, die gestrige Show in Leipzig war auch die letzte. Alle weiterern Termine werden auf einen späteren Zeitpunkt verschoben.



Hier das offizielle Statement von der Bandseite:



"Dear fans,



It's with a heavy heart we have to announce, due to various different regulations as a result of the virus, we have to cut our tour short. According to the local authorities, tonights show in Leipzig March 14 will happen, but it will be the last of this leg of the tour.



We are happy that we made it half way and our team is already working on postponing the remaining shows and we are hoping to announce new dates soon. So please stay patient for a few days and we will update you ASAP. As soon as the virus is gone, we will be back. Take care during these crazy times…"

