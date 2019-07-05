LORDS OF THE TRIDENT: Tracklist und Veröffentlichungsdatum
Rafchild Records hat das offizielle Veröffentlichungsdatum für "Shadows From The Past" bekanntgegeben. Die europäische Version des letzten voll verstromten Album der Wisconsin-Metaller LORDS OF THE TRIDENT wird am 26.07.2019 erscheinen und wartet mit folgender Tracklist auf:
01. Death Dealer
02. Zero Hour
03. Tormentor
04. Burn It Down (With Fire)
05. Figaro
06. The Party Has Arrived
07. Brothers Of Cain
08. Reaper's Hourglass
09. Chasing Shadows
10. The Nameless Tomb
11. The Gatekeeper
12. Cross The Line
13. Desolation (Haze Of The Battlefield Pt. 2)
Das Album kann in Kürze vorbestellt werden, wo genau wird noch bekanntgegeben.
- Quelle:
- Rafchild Records
- Redakteur:
- Raphael Päbst
- Tags:
- lords of the trident shadows from the past rafchild records
