LORDS OF THE TRIDENT: Tracklist und Veröffentlichungsdatum

Rafchild Records hat das offizielle Veröffentlichungsdatum für "Shadows From The Past" bekanntgegeben. Die europäische Version des letzten voll verstromten Album der Wisconsin-Metaller LORDS OF THE TRIDENT wird am 26.07.2019 erscheinen und wartet mit folgender Tracklist auf:

01. Death Dealer

02. Zero Hour

03. Tormentor

04. Burn It Down (With Fire)

05. Figaro

06. The Party Has Arrived

07. Brothers Of Cain

08. Reaper's Hourglass

09. Chasing Shadows

10. The Nameless Tomb

11. The Gatekeeper

12. Cross The Line

13. Desolation (Haze Of The Battlefield Pt. 2)

Das Album kann in Kürze vorbestellt werden, wo genau wird noch bekanntgegeben.

Quelle: Rafchild Records Redakteur: Raphael Päbst Tags: lords of the trident shadows from the past rafchild records