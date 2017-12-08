MACHINE HEAD: Neues Video 'Catharsis'

Relativ kurz nach 'Beyond The Pale' präsentiert MACHINE HEAD mit 'Catharsis' einen neuen Song vorab zum neuen Album "Catharsis" (VÖ 26.01.2018 via Nuclear Blast): KLICK!

Ein Making-Of zum Video gibt es HIER!

Tracklist des Albums:

01. Volatile

02. Catharsis

03. Beyond The Pale

04. California Bleeding

05. Triple Beam

06. Kaleidoscope

07. Bastards

08. Hope Begets Hope

09. Screaming At The Sun

10. Behind A Mask

11. Heavy Lies The Crown

12. Psychotic

13. Grind You Down

14. Razorblade Smile

15. Eulogy