MACHINE HEAD: Neues Video 'Catharsis'
Relativ kurz nach 'Beyond The Pale' präsentiert MACHINE HEAD mit 'Catharsis' einen neuen Song vorab zum neuen Album "Catharsis" (VÖ 26.01.2018 via Nuclear Blast): KLICK!
Ein Making-Of zum Video gibt es HIER!
Tracklist des Albums:
01. Volatile
02. Catharsis
03. Beyond The Pale
04. California Bleeding
05. Triple Beam
06. Kaleidoscope
07. Bastards
08. Hope Begets Hope
09. Screaming At The Sun
10. Behind A Mask
11. Heavy Lies The Crown
12. Psychotic
13. Grind You Down
14. Razorblade Smile
15. Eulogy
