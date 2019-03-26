MACHINE HEAD: »Burn My Eyes« 25th Anniversary Tour im Oktober!

Zur Feier des 25jährigen Jubiläums des Debüts "Burn My Eyes" gehen die die US-Amerikaner MACHINE HEAD ab Oktober diesen Jahres auf Europatour und werden das Album erstmals in voller Länge präsentieren.



Die Band führt dabei 'An Evening With...'-Format weiter, das hier aus dreistündigen Shows in zwei Teilen bestehen wird:



Teil I: Moderne Klassiker wie 'Imperium', 'Halo' oder 'The Blood, The Sweat, The Tears' mit Robb Flynn, Bassist Jared MacEachern sowie einem noch nicht bekanntgegebenen Gitarristen und Drummer.



Teil II: Das Debütalbum der Bay Area-Helden "Burn My Eyes" wird erstmals in gesamter Länge live aufgeführt. Und als ob dieser historische Moment nicht schon monumental Das ist jedoch nocht nicht alles - für diesen Teil des Sets werden Ur-Drummer Chris Kontos und -Gitarrist Logan Mader die Bühne entern.



Gründer Robb Flynn dazu "Having started rehearsals with Chris and Logan several weeks ago, I’m literally giddy with excitement at the prospect of how much fun this is going to be. Both Logan and Chris are in phenomenal playing shape, the vibe between all four of us has been incredibly positive!"



Flynn weiter: "Having run through deep cuts like ‘Death Church,’ and ‘I’m Your God Now’ for the first time in well over a decade, has reminded me of how fucking heavy our older songs are! This tour is going to be MASSIVE!! The timing couldn’t have been more perfect to share this milestone with the Head Cases! So just a head’s up, DO NOT sleep on this! Tell your friends, spread the word, because tickets are going to disappear!"



Logan Mader fügt hinzu, "It’s a huge honor for me to take part in celebrating »Burn My Eyes« 25th birthday! It’s hard to believe this is actually happening. I feel like I won the guitar player lottery.... again. The fact that BME is still relevant today has a lot to do with the fact that Robb has kept the band alive and strong for two and a half decades. I’m very grateful for this!"



Chris Kontos stimmt ein: "This is an absolute mind blower! Playing these songs again after 23 years feels just amazing. The fact that it's 25 years later and the BME record is still relevant and revered is humbling to say the least. Doing a huge world tour in celebration of the record is a great way to acknowledge the legacy of MACHINE HEAD’s past and future. I'm so looking forward to sharing these songs with the MACHINE HEAD fans around the world. Can't wait to meet all you ‘Head Cases’ out there! You can be sure it is going to be a crushing night! See ya soon!"



Jared MacEachern: "It’s not everyday that you get to pay tribute to a classic like »Burn My Eyes« and with Logan and Chris in the mix, I’m really excited to bring something special to old and new fans alike."



Denke mal diese Tour sollte man sich nicht entgehen lassen! Hier sind die Termine in unseren Breiten:



05.10.2019 – Freiburg, SICK Arena Musikclub

11.10.2019 – Würzburg, Posthalle

12.10.2019 – Leipzig, Haus Auensee

14.10.2019 – Bochum, RuhrCongress

15.10.2019 – München, Zenith



Tickets sind ab Freitag, den 29. März um 11 Uhr erhältlich, der exklusive Vorverkauf beginnt am Donnerstag, den 28. März um 11 Uhr.



Des Weiteren wird es pro Show 40 streng limitierte VIP Packages geben



Bronze Paket: Exklusives Meet & Greet w/ besonderem »Burn My Eyes« T-Shirt (sonst nirgends erhältlich), exklusiver »Burn My Eyes« Flagge, VIP Laminat und Lanyard, Mini Poster, uvm (Limitiert auf 20 Stück pro Show)



Gold Paket: Exklusiver Soundcheck, exklusives Meet & Greet w/ besonderem »Burn My Eyes« T-Shirt (sonst nirgends erhältlich), exklusiver »Burn My Eyes« Flagge, VIP Laminat und Lanyard, Mini Poster, uvm (Limitiert auf 19 Stück pro Show)



Platin Paket: Auf der Bühne gespielte »Burn My Eyes« Gitarre von Dean Guitars, unterschrieben von der Band, exklusiver Soundcheck, exklusives Meet & Greet w/ besonderem »Burn My Eyes« T-Shirt (sonst nirgends erhältlich), exklusiver »Burn My Eyes« Flagge, VIP Laminat und Lanyard, Mini Poster, uvm (Limitiert auf 1 Stück pro Show)

Quelle: Nuclear Blast Redakteur: Tommy Schmelz Tags: machine head burn my eyes