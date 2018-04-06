MEGADETH: Neuauflage des Debüts mit Bonustracks

"Killing Is My Business" heißt das großartige erste Lebenszeichen, das Bandchef Mustaine von sich gab. Am 8. Juni wird es davon eine Deluxe-Ausgabe geben, die folgende Lieder enthalten wird:

Last Rites / Loved To Deth (Remastered)

Killing Is My Business... And Business Is Good! (Remastered)

The Skull Beneath The Skin (Remastered)

Rattlehead (Remastered) - Explicit Content

Chosen Ones (Remastered)

Looking Down The Cross (Remastered)

Mechanix (Remastered)

These Boots (Remastered)

Last Rites / Loved To Deth (live) (1987 London, UK)

Killing Is My Business... And Business Is Good! (live) (1986 Denver, CO)

The Skull Beneath The Skin (live) (1990 London, UK)

Rattlehead (live) (1987 Bochum, Germany) - Explicit Content

Chosen Ones (live) (1986 Denver, CO)

Looking Down The Cross (live) (1986 Denver, CO)

Mechanix (live) (1986 Denver, CO)

Last Rites / Loved To Deth (demo) (Remastered)

The Skull Beneath The Skin (demo) (Remastered)

Mechanix (demo) (Remastered)

Das ist das Original-Album, sieben Live-Aufnahmen und das Originaldemo von 1984. Wer will, kann das Album ald CD oder auf Vinyl bereits im Century Media Shop vorbestellen.