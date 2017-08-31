METALLICA: Obey the Master - deluxe!
Nachdem im letzten Jahr bereits "Kill 'em All" und "Ride The Lightning" als opulente Deluxe-Boxen veröffentlicht wurden, erscheint am 10. November nun auch "Master Of Puppets" in überaus reichhaltiger Form erneut.
Neben der Standard-CD-Version und der Deluxe-Box gibt es dieses Mal aber auch noch eine "Expanded Edition" mit insgesamt drei Silberlingen.
In diesem Video könnt ihr sehen, wie James Hetfield die Deluxe-Box auspackt und den Inhalt präsentiert.
Der Inhalt der einzelnen Varianten sieht so aus (sehr lang):
Master of Puppets (Remastered) – CD
Battery (5:12)
Master of Puppets (8:35)
The Thing That Should Not Be (6:36)
Welcome Home (Sanitarium) (6:27)
Disposable Heroes (8:16)
Leper Messiah (5:40)
Orion (8:27)
Damage, Inc. (5:32)
Remastered by Howie Weinberg at Howie Weinberg Mastering, Los Angeles CA
Master of Puppets (Remastered) - Vinyl
SIDE ONE
Battery (5:12)
Master of Puppets (8:35)
The Thing That Should Not Be (6:36)
Welcome Home (Sanitarium) (6:27)
SIDE TWO
Disposable Heroes (8:16)
Leper Messiah (5:40)
Orion (8:27)
Damage, Inc. (5:32)
Remastered by Howie Weinberg at Howie Weinberg Mastering, Los Angeles CA
Vinyl Lacquer Cutting by Chris Bellman at Bernie Grundman Mastering, Los Angeles CA
Master of Puppets (Remastered) - 3-CD Expanded Edition
DISC ONE: MASTER OF PUPPETS (REMASTERED)
Battery (Remastered) (5:12)
Master of Puppets (Remastered) (8:35)
The Thing That Should Not Be (Remastered) (6:36)
Welcome Home (Sanitarium) (Remastered) (6:27)
Disposable Heroes (Remastered) (8:16)
Leper Messiah (Remastered) (5:40)
Orion (Remastered) (8:27)
Damage, Inc. (Remastered) (5:32)
DISC TWO: RIFFS, DEMOS, ROUGH MIXES & INTERVIEWS
Previously Unreleased
Battery (Early June 1985 Demo) (4:42)
Master of Puppets (Late June 1985 Demo) (8:21)
The Thing That Should Not Be (September 1985 Drum Room Demo) (6:22)
Welcome Home (Sanitarium) (Late June 1985 Demo) (9:02)
Disposable Heroes (May 1985, Writing in Progress II) (5:42)
Leper Messiah (1985, from James' Riff Tapes II) (0:56)
Orion (November 1985, Work in Progress Rough Mix) (8:23)
Damage, Inc. (1985, from James' Riff Tapes) (1:55)
The Money Will Roll Right In (Work in Progress Rough Mix) (2:58)
The Prince (Work in Progress Rough Mix) (4:50)
Metal Madness Magazine Interview with Cliff (19:30)
DISC THREE: LIVE FROM THE DAMAGE, INC. TOUR
Previously Unreleased
Battery (Live at The Meadowlands, East Rutherford, NJ - April 21st, 1986) (4:40)
Master of Puppets (Live at The Meadowlands, East Rutherford, NJ - April 21st, 1986) (8:25)
For Whom The Bell Tolls (Live at Hampton Coliseum, Hampton, VA - August 3rd, 1986) (5:15)
Ride The Lightning (Live at Grugahalle, Essen, West Germany - January 25th, 1987) (6:16)
Welcome Home (Sanitarium) (Live at The Country Club, Reseda, CA - November 8th, 1986) (6:00)
The Thing That Should Not Be (Live at the Aragon Ballroom, Chicago, IL - May 25th, 1986) (6:16)
(Anesthesia) - Pulling Teeth (Live at the Aragon Ballroom, Chicago, IL - May 25th, 1986) (2:58)
Damage, Inc. (Live at the Aragon Ballroom, Chicago, IL - May 25th, 1986) (4:07)
Fade To Black (Fan Recording - Live at Solnahallen, Stockholm, Sweden - September 26th, 1986) (6:33)
Seek & Destroy (Live at The Country Club, Reseda, CA - November 8th, 1986) (6:18)
Creeping Death (Live at the Aragon Ballroom, Chicago, IL - May 25th, 1986) (6:03)
The Four Horsemen (Live at Grugahalle, Essen, West Germany - January 25th, 1987) (5:01)
Am I Evil? (Live at Hampton Coliseum, Hampton, VA - August 3rd, 1986) (3:38)
Whiplash (Live at the Aragon Ballroom, Chicago, IL - May 25th, 1986) (4:44)
Master of Puppets (Remastered) - Deluxe Box Set
VINYL: MASTER OF PUPPETS (REMASTERED) (180g)
Includes Digital Download (MP3) Card
SIDE ONE
Battery (Remastered) (5:12)
Master of Puppets (Remastered) (8:35)
The Thing That Should Not Be (Remastered) (6:36)
Welcome Home (Sanitarium) (Remastered) (6:27)
SIDE TWO
Disposable Heroes (Remastered) (8:16)
Leper Messiah (Remastered) (5:40)
Orion (Remastered) (8:27)
Damage, Inc. (Remastered) (5:32)
VINYL: LIVE AT THE ARAGON BALLROOM, CHICAGO, IL - MAY 25TH, 1986 (2 LP) (140g)
Includes Digital Download (MP3) Card
Previously Unreleased Soundboard Recording
DISC ONE / SIDE ONE
Battery (Live at the Aragon Ballroom, Chicago, IL - May 25th, 1986) (3:54)
*Note: Someone didn’t hit record until after we started playing.
Master of Puppets (Live at the Aragon Ballroom, Chicago, IL - May 25th, 1986) (8:18)
For Whom The Bell Tolls (Live at the Aragon Ballroom, Chicago, IL - May 25th, 1986) (4:22)
DISC ONE / SIDE TWO
Welcome Home (Sanitarium) (Live at the Aragon Ballroom, Chicago, IL - May 25th, 1986) (7:12)
The Thing That Should Not Be (Live at the Aragon Ballroom, Chicago, IL - May 25th, 1986) (6:15)
(Anesthesia) - Pulling Teeth (Live at the Aragon Ballroom, Chicago, IL - May 25th, 1986) (2:57)
Damage, Inc. (Live at the Aragon Ballroom, Chicago, IL - May 25th, 1986) (4:14)
DISC TWO / SIDE THREE
Fade to Black (Live at the Aragon Ballroom, Chicago, IL - May 25th, 1986) (7:01)
Seek & Destroy (Live at the Aragon Ballroom, Chicago, IL - May 25th, 1986) (7:22)
Creeping Death (Live at the Aragon Ballroom, Chicago, IL - May 25th, 1986) (6:20)
DISC TWO / SIDE FOUR
The Four Horsemen (Live at the Aragon Ballroom, Chicago, IL - May 25th, 1986) (5:23)
Guitar Solo (Live at the Aragon Ballroom, Chicago, IL - May 25th, 1986) (3:12)
Am I Evil? (Live at the Aragon Ballroom, Chicago, IL - May 25th, 1986) (3:42)
Whiplash (Live at the Aragon Ballroom, Chicago, IL - May 25th, 1986) (4:44)
CD: MASTER OF PUPPETS (REMASTERED)
Battery (Remastered) (5:12)
Master of Puppets (Remastered) (8:35)
The Thing That Should Not Be (Remastered) (6:36)
Welcome Home (Sanitarium) (Remastered) (6:27)
Disposable Heroes (Remastered) (8:16)
Leper Messiah (Remastered) (5:40)
Orion (Remastered) (8:27)
Damage, Inc. (Remastered) (5:32)
CD: METALLICA INTERVIEWS
Previously Unreleased
DISC ONE
Metal Forces Magazine Interview with Lars (40:57)
Interview with Cliff (18:34)
Metal Madness Magazine Interview with Cliff (19:30)
DISC TWO
WYSP Philadelphia “Metal Shop” Radio Interview with Lars & James (14:07)
Sounds Magazine Interview with Kirk, Cliff & Lars (50:41)
Swedish Radio “Rockbox” Interview with Lars (5:53)
Swedish Radio “Rockbox” Interview with Lars & Jason (4:11)
CD: ROUGH MIXES FROM THE VAULT
Previously Unreleased
Battery (October 1985, Work in Progress Rough Mix) (5:11)
Master of Puppets (November 1985, Work in Progress Rough Mix) (8:44)
The Thing That Should Not Be (December 1985, Work in Progress Rough Mix) (6:21)
Welcome Home (Sanitarium) (November 1985, Work in Progress Rough Mix) (6:29)
Disposable Heroes (November 1985, Work in Progress Rough Mix) (8:26)
Leper Messiah (December 1985, Work in Progress Rough Mix) (5:45)
Orion (November 1985, Work in Progress Rough Mix) (8:21)
Damage, Inc. (October 1985, Work in Progress Rough Mix) (4:14)
The Money Will Roll Right In (Work in Progress Rough Mix) (2:57)
The Prince (Work in Progress Rough Mix) (4:46)
CD: RIFFS, DEMOS & OUTTAKES FROM LARS' & JAMES' VAULTS
Previously Unreleased
DISC ONE
Battery (1985, from James' Riff Tapes) (0:16)
Battery (1985, from James' Riff Tapes II) (1:07)
Master of Puppets (1985, from Kirk's Riff Tapes) (0:37)
Master of Puppets (1985, from James' Riff Tapes) (1:40)
Master of Puppets (1985, from James' Riff Tapes II) (0:29)
The Thing That Should Not Be (1985, from James' Riff Tapes) (0:35)
Welcome Home (Sanitarium) (1985, from James' Riff Tapes) (2:07)
Welcome Home (Sanitarium) (1985, from James' Riff Tapes II) (1:58)
Disposable Heroes (1985, from Kirk's Riff Tapes) (1:27)
Disposable Heroes (1985, from James' Riff Tapes) (0:32)
Leper Messiah (1985, from James' Riff Tapes) (0:53)
Leper Messiah (1985, from James' Riff Tapes II) (0:54)
Orion (1985, from James' Riff Tapes) (1:15)
Damage, Inc. (1985, from James' Riff Tapes) (1:54)
Disposable Heroes (May 1985, Writing in Progress) (4:11)
Battery (May 1985, Writing in Progress) (6:26)
Welcome Home (Sanitarium) (May 1985, Writing in Progress) (6:16)
Disposable Heroes (May 1985, Writing in Progress II) (5:40)
Battery (Early June 1985 Demo) (4:41)
Disposable Heroes (Early June 1985 Demo) (8:38)
Welcome Home (Sanitarium) (Early June 1985 Demo) (5:05)
Master of Puppets (Mid-June 1985, Writing in Progress) (1:31)
Master of Puppets (Mid-June 1985, Writing in Progress II) (12:08)
Master of Puppets (Mid-June 1985 Demo) (8:44)
DISC TWO
Disposable Heroes (Late June 1985 Demo) (8:59)
Battery (Late June 1985 Demo) (4:42)
Welcome Home (Sanitarium) (Late June 1985 Demo) (9:00)
Master of Puppets (Late June 1985 Demo) (8:19)
Damage, Inc. (Late August 1985, Writing in Progress) (2:40)
Leper Messiah (Late August 1985 Demo) (5:34)
Damage, Inc. (Late August 1985 Demo) (4:35)
Leper Messiah (Late August 1985 Demo II) (5:55)
Orion (September 1985 Drum Room Demo) (8:17)
The Thing That Should Not Be (September 1985, Writing in Progress) (4:18)
The Thing That Should Not Be (September 1985 Drum Room Demo) (6:21)
The Money Will Roll Right In (September 1985 Drum Room Jam) (2:50)
The Prince (September 1985 Drum Room Jam) (4:58)
Welcome Home (Sanitarium) (Late 1985 Guitar Solo Outtakes) (1:23)
Orion (Late 1985 Guitar Solo Outtakes) (0:54)
Orion (Late 1985, Kirk & Lars in the Control Room) (1:02)
CD: LIVE AT THE MEADOWLANDS, EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - APRIL 21ST, 1986
Previously Unreleased Soundboard Recording
The Ecstasy of Gold (1:35)
Battery (Live at The Meadowlands, East Rutherford, NJ - April 21st, 1986) (4:40)
Master of Puppets (Live at The Meadowlands, East Rutherford, NJ - April 21st, 1986) (8:42)
For Whom The Bell Tolls (Live at The Meadowlands, East Rutherford, NJ - April 21st, 1986) (4:24)
Ride The Lightning (Live at The Meadowlands, East Rutherford, NJ - April 21st, 1986) (6:33)
Welcome Home (Sanitarium) (Live at The Meadowlands, East Rutherford, NJ - April 21st, 1986 (5:41)
*Note: The tape ran out before we finished the song.
Seek & Destroy (Live at The Meadowlands, East Rutherford, NJ - April 21st, 1986) (3:50)
*Note: The recording didn’t begin until we were halfway through the song.
Creeping Death (Live at The Meadowlands, East Rutherford, NJ - April 21st, 1986) (6:47)
Am I Evil? (Live at The Meadowlands, East Rutherford, NJ - April 21st, 1986) (4:13)
Damage, Inc. (Live at The Meadowlands, East Rutherford, NJ - April 21st, 1986) (5:05)
CD: LIVE AT HAMPTON COLISEUM, HAMPTON, VA - AUGUST 3RD, 1986
Previously Unreleased Soundboard Recording
Battery (Live at Hampton Coliseum, Hampton, VA - August 3rd, 1986) (4:26)
Master of Puppets (Live at Hampton Coliseum, Hampton, VA - August 3rd, 1986) (7:59)
For Whom The Bell Tolls (Live at Hampton Coliseum, Hampton, VA - August 3rd, 1986) (5:10)
Bass Solo (Live at Hampton Coliseum, Hampton, VA - August 3rd, 1986) (0:59)
Welcome Home (Sanitarium) (Live at Hampton Coliseum, Hampton, VA - August 3rd, 1986) (9:26)
Seek & Destroy (Live at Hampton Coliseum, Hampton, VA - August 3rd, 1986) (7:50)
Creeping Death (Live at Hampton Coliseum, Hampton, VA - August 3rd, 1986) (8:20)
Am I Evil? (Live at Hampton Coliseum, Hampton, VA - August 3rd, 1986) (3:46)
Damage, Inc. (Live at Hampton Coliseum, Hampton, VA - August 3rd, 1986) (5:56)
CD: JASON'S AUDITION & LIVE AT THE COUNTRY CLUB, RESEDA, CA - NOVEMBER 8TH, 1986
Previously Unreleased Soundboard Recordings
Master of Puppets (Jason's First Audition) (7:36)
Battery (Jason's First Audition) (4:13)
Seek & Destroy (Jason's Second Audition) (6:11)
Creeping Death (Jason's Second Audition) (5:38)
Fight Fire With Fire (Jason's Second Audition) (4:03)
Master of Puppets (Live at The Country Club, Reseda, CA - November 8th, 1986) (7:51)
For Whom The Bell Tolls (Live at The Country Club, Reseda, CA - November 8th, 1986) (4:50)
Welcome Home (Sanitarium) (Live at The Country Club, Reseda, CA - November 8th, 1986) (6:04)
Ride The Lightning (Live at The Country Club, Reseda, CA - November 8th, 1986) (6:21)
Guitar Solo (Live at The Country Club, Reseda, CA - November 8th, 1986) (2:30)
Whiplash (Live at The Country Club, Reseda, CA - November 8th, 1986) (4:08)
Seek & Destroy (Live at The Country Club, Reseda, CA - November 8th, 1986) (6:34)
The Four Horsemen (Live at The Country Club, Reseda, CA - November 8th, 1986) (5:03)
Am I Evil? (Live at The Country Club, Reseda, CA - November 8th, 1986) (3:45)
Damage, Inc. (Live at The Country Club, Reseda, CA - November 8th, 1986) (4:39)
CD: LIVE AT GRUGAHALLE, ESSEN, WEST GERMANY - JANUARY 25TH, 1987
Previously Unreleased Soundboard Recording
Master of Puppets (Live at Grugahalle, Essen, West Germany - January 25th, 1987) (4:46)
*Note: Someone didn’t hit record until we were halfway through the song.
For Whom The Bell Tolls (Live at Grugahalle, Essen, West Germany - January 25th, 1987) (4:30)
Welcome Home (Sanitarium) (Live at Grugahalle, Essen, West Germany - January 25th, 1987) (5:49)
Ride The Lightning (Live at Grugahalle, Essen, West Germany - January 25th, 1987) (6:25)
Bass Solo (Live at Grugahalle, Essen, West Germany - January 25th, 1987) (5:06)
Whiplash (Live at Grugahalle, Essen, West Germany - January 25th, 1987) (4:00)
The Thing That Should Not Be (Live at Grugahalle, Essen, West Germany - January 25th, 1987) (5:42)
Creeping Death (Live at Grugahalle, Essen, West Germany - January 25th, 1987) (7:42)
The Four Horsemen (Live at Grugahalle, Essen, West Germany - January 25th, 1987) (4:59)
Guitar Solo (Live at Grugahalle, Essen, West Germany - January 25th, 1987) (2:47)
Am I Evil? (Live at Grugahalle, Essen, West Germany - January 25th, 1987) (3:41)
Damage, Inc. (Live at Grugahalle, Essen, West Germany - January 25th, 1987) (5:10)
Blitzkrieg (Live at Grugahalle, Essen, West Germany - January 25th, 1987) (4:25)
CASSETTE: LIVE AT SOLNAHALLEN, STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN - SEPTEMBER 26TH, 1986
Includes Digital Download (MP3) Card
Fan Recording
SIDE A
The Ecstasy of Gold (1:42)
Battery (Live at Solnahallen, Stockholm, Sweden - September 26th, 1986) (4:27)
Master of Puppets (Live at Solnahallen, Stockholm, Sweden - September 26th, 1986) (7:40)
For Whom The Bell Tolls (Live at Solnahallen, Stockholm, Sweden - September 26th, 1986) (4:20)
Welcome Home (Sanitarium) (Live at Solnahallen, Stockholm, Sweden - September 26th, 1986) (5:52)
Ride The Lightning (Live at Solnahallen, Stockholm, Sweden - September 26th, 1986) (6:12)
(Anesthesia) - Pulling Teeth (Live at Solnahallen, Stockholm, Sweden - September 26th, 1986) (5:11)
Whiplash (Live at Solnahallen, Stockholm, Sweden - September 26th, 1986) (3:45)
The Thing That Should Not Be (Live at Solnahallen, Stockholm, Sweden - September 26th, 1986) (5:58)
SIDE B
Fade To Black (Live at Solnahallen, Stockholm, Sweden - September 26th, 1986) (6:43)
Seek & Destroy (Live at Solnahallen, Stockholm, Sweden - September 26th, 1986) (6:48)
Creeping Death (Live at Solnahallen, Stockholm, Sweden - September 26th, 1986) (7:00)
The Four Horsemen (Live at Solnahallen, Stockholm, Sweden - September 26th, 1986) (4:47)
Guitar Solo (Live at Solnahallen, Stockholm, Sweden - September 26th, 1986) (1:06)
Am I Evil? (Live at Solnahallen, Stockholm, Sweden - September 26th, 1986) (3:35)
Damage, Inc. (Live at Solnahallen, Stockholm, Sweden - September 26th, 1986) (4:36)
Blitzkrieg (Live at Solnahallen, Stockholm, Sweden - September 26th, 1986) (4:05)
Fight Fire With Fire (Live at Solnahallen, Stockholm, Sweden - September 26th, 1986) (4:41)
*Note: This song was taken from another audience recording of the same gig unearthed in Lars’ vault.
DVD: LIVE & INTERVIEW DVDS
DVD ONE
LIVE AT JOE LOUIS ARENA, DETROIT, MI - APRIL 4TH, 1986
Previously Unreleased except “Creeping Death,” “Am I Evil?” and “Damage, Inc.”
Master of Puppets (Live at Joe Louis Arena, Detroit, MI - April 4th, 1986) (5:57)
*Note: Filming didn’t begin until after we started playing.
For Whom The Bell Tolls (Live at Joe Louis Arena, Detroit, MI - April 4th, 1986) (4:08)
Ride The Lightning (Live at Joe Louis Arena, Detroit, MI - April 4th, 1986) (7:05)
Welcome Home (Sanitarium) (Live at Joe Louis Arena, Detroit, MI - April 4th, 1986) (10:28)
Seek & Destroy (Live at Joe Louis Arena, Detroit, MI - April 4th, 1986) (6:51)
Creeping Death (Live at Joe Louis Arena, Detroit, MI - April 4th, 1986) (7:59)
Am I Evil? (Live at Joe Louis Arena, Detroit, MI - April 4th, 1986) (3:56)
Damage, Inc. (Live at Joe Louis Arena, Detroit, MI - April 4th, 1986) (5:36)
LIVE AT ROSKILDE FESTIVAL, FESTIVALPLADSEN, ROSKILDE, DENMARK - JULY 6TH, 1986
Previously Unreleased except “(Anesthesia) - Pulling Teeth” & “Welcome Home (Sanitarium)”
The Ecstasy of Gold (Live at Roskilde Festival, Festivalpladsen, Roskilde, Denmark - July 6th, 1986) (1:43)
Battery (Live at Roskilde Festival, Festivalpladsen, Roskilde, Denmark - July 6th, 1986) (4:37)
Master of Puppets (Live at Roskilde Festival, Festivalpladsen, Roskilde, Denmark - July 6th, 1986) (8:24)
For Whom The Bell Tolls (Live at Roskilde Festival, Festivalpladsen, Roskilde, Denmark - July 6th, 1986) (4:12)
Welcome Home (Sanitarium) (Live at Roskilde Festival, Festivalpladsen, Roskilde, Denmark - July 6th, 1986) (6:20)
(Anesthesia) - Pulling Teeth (Live at Roskilde Festival, Festivalpladsen, Roskilde, Denmark - July 6th, 1986) (3:25)
The Four Horsemen (Live at Roskilde Festival, Festivalpladsen, Roskilde, Denmark - July 6th, 1986) (4:59)
Fade To Black (Live at Roskilde Festival, Festivalpladsen, Roskilde, Denmark - July 6th, 1986) (7:25)
Seek & Destroy (Live at Roskilde Festival, Festivalpladsen, Roskilde, Denmark - July 6th, 1986) (3:12)
Creeping Death (Live at Roskilde Festival, Festivalpladsen, Roskilde, Denmark - July 6th, 1986) (6:07)
*Note: Filming stopped during the encore break.
Am I Evil? (Live at Roskilde Festival, Festivalpladsen, Roskilde, Denmark - July 6th, 1986) (2:09)
*Note: Filming didn’t begin until after we started playing.
Damage, Inc. (Live at Roskilde Festival, Festivalpladsen, Roskilde, Denmark - July 6th, 1986) (5:26)
Whiplash (Live at Roskilde Festival, Festivalpladsen, Roskilde, Denmark - July 6th, 1986) (4:07)
*Note: Filming cuts during the guitar solo.
MTV HEAVY METAL MANIA
Excerpts Previously Available on Cliff 'Em All, All Other Footage Previously Unreleased
Part I (19:03)
Part II (14:16)
Part III (18:16)
DVD TWO
LIVE AT AICHI KINRO KAIKAN, NAGOYA, JAPAN - NOVEMBER 17TH, 1986
Previously Unreleased
Battery (Live at Aichi Kinro Kaikan, Nagoya, Japan - November 17th, 1986) (4:32)
Master of Puppets (Live at Aichi Kinro Kaikan, Nagoya, Japan - November 17th, 1986) (8:10)
For Whom The Bell Tolls (Live at Aichi Kinro Kaikan, Nagoya, Japan - November 17th, 1986) (4:18)
Welcome Home (Sanitarium) (Live at Aichi Kinro Kaikan, Nagoya, Japan - November 17th, 1986) (5:58)
Ride The Lightning (Live at Aichi Kinro Kaikan, Nagoya, Japan - November 17th, 1986) (6:20)
Bass Solo (Live at Aichi Kinro Kaikan, Nagoya, Japan - November 17th, 1986) (3:30)
Whiplash (Live at Aichi Kinro Kaikan, Nagoya, Japan - November 17th, 1986) (3:57)
The Thing That Should Not Be (Live at Aichi Kinro Kaikan, Nagoya, Japan - November 17th, 1986) (6:18)
Fade To Black (Live at Aichi Kinro Kaikan, Nagoya, Japan - November 17th, 1986) (7:17)
Seek & Destroy (Live at Aichi Kinro Kaikan, Nagoya, Japan - November 17th, 1986) (6:02)
Creeping Death (Live at Aichi Kinro Kaikan, Nagoya, Japan - November 17th, 1986) (8:14)
The Four Horsemen (Live at Aichi Kinro Kaikan, Nagoya, Japan - November 17th, 1986) (4:31)
Guitar Solo (Live at Aichi Kinro Kaikan, Nagoya, Japan - November 17th, 1986) (4:09)
Am I Evil? (Live at Aichi Kinro Kaikan, Nagoya, Japan - November 17th, 1986) (3:48)
Damage, Inc. (Live at Aichi Kinro Kaikan, Nagoya, Japan - November 17th, 1986) (5:06)
Fight Fire With Fire (Live at Aichi Kinro Kaikan, Nagoya, Japan - November 17th, 1986) (6:05)
MASA ITO INTERVIEW
Previously Unreleased
Excerpt from "Music Tomato World" (8:13)
MTV NEWS INTERVIEWS
Previously Unreleased
James & Kirk (8:34)
Lars & Jason - Part 1 (17:09)
Lars & Jason - Part 2 (14:15)
- Quelle:
- Oktober Promotion
- Redakteur:
- Peter Kubaschk
- Tags:
- metallica master of puppets
