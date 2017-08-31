METALLICA: Obey the Master - deluxe!

Nachdem im letzten Jahr bereits "Kill 'em All" und "Ride The Lightning" als opulente Deluxe-Boxen veröffentlicht wurden, erscheint am 10. November nun auch "Master Of Puppets" in überaus reichhaltiger Form erneut.



Neben der Standard-CD-Version und der Deluxe-Box gibt es dieses Mal aber auch noch eine "Expanded Edition" mit insgesamt drei Silberlingen.



In diesem Video könnt ihr sehen, wie James Hetfield die Deluxe-Box auspackt und den Inhalt präsentiert.





Der Inhalt der einzelnen Varianten sieht so aus (sehr lang):Master of Puppets (Remastered) – CDBattery (5:12)Master of Puppets (8:35)The Thing That Should Not Be (6:36)Welcome Home (Sanitarium) (6:27)Disposable Heroes (8:16)Leper Messiah (5:40)Orion (8:27)Damage, Inc. (5:32)Remastered by Howie Weinberg at Howie Weinberg Mastering, Los Angeles CAMaster of Puppets (Remastered) - VinylSIDE ONEBattery (5:12)Master of Puppets (8:35)The Thing That Should Not Be (6:36)Welcome Home (Sanitarium) (6:27)SIDE TWODisposable Heroes (8:16)Leper Messiah (5:40)Orion (8:27)Damage, Inc. (5:32)Remastered by Howie Weinberg at Howie Weinberg Mastering, Los Angeles CAVinyl Lacquer Cutting by Chris Bellman at Bernie Grundman Mastering, Los Angeles CAMaster of Puppets (Remastered) - 3-CD Expanded EditionDISC ONE: MASTER OF PUPPETS (REMASTERED)Battery (Remastered) (5:12)Master of Puppets (Remastered) (8:35)The Thing That Should Not Be (Remastered) (6:36)Welcome Home (Sanitarium) (Remastered) (6:27)Disposable Heroes (Remastered) (8:16)Leper Messiah (Remastered) (5:40)Orion (Remastered) (8:27)Damage, Inc. (Remastered) (5:32)DISC TWO: RIFFS, DEMOS, ROUGH MIXES & INTERVIEWSPreviously UnreleasedBattery (Early June 1985 Demo) (4:42)Master of Puppets (Late June 1985 Demo) (8:21)The Thing That Should Not Be (September 1985 Drum Room Demo) (6:22)Welcome Home (Sanitarium) (Late June 1985 Demo) (9:02)Disposable Heroes (May 1985, Writing in Progress II) (5:42)Leper Messiah (1985, from James' Riff Tapes II) (0:56)Orion (November 1985, Work in Progress Rough Mix) (8:23)Damage, Inc. (1985, from James' Riff Tapes) (1:55)The Money Will Roll Right In (Work in Progress Rough Mix) (2:58)The Prince (Work in Progress Rough Mix) (4:50)Metal Madness Magazine Interview with Cliff (19:30)DISC THREE: LIVE FROM THE DAMAGE, INC. TOURPreviously UnreleasedBattery (Live at The Meadowlands, East Rutherford, NJ - April 21st, 1986) (4:40)Master of Puppets (Live at The Meadowlands, East Rutherford, NJ - April 21st, 1986) (8:25)For Whom The Bell Tolls (Live at Hampton Coliseum, Hampton, VA - August 3rd, 1986) (5:15)Ride The Lightning (Live at Grugahalle, Essen, West Germany - January 25th, 1987) (6:16)Welcome Home (Sanitarium) (Live at The Country Club, Reseda, CA - November 8th, 1986) (6:00)The Thing That Should Not Be (Live at the Aragon Ballroom, Chicago, IL - May 25th, 1986) (6:16)(Anesthesia) - Pulling Teeth (Live at the Aragon Ballroom, Chicago, IL - May 25th, 1986) (2:58)Damage, Inc. (Live at the Aragon Ballroom, Chicago, IL - May 25th, 1986) (4:07)Fade To Black (Fan Recording - Live at Solnahallen, Stockholm, Sweden - September 26th, 1986) (6:33)Seek & Destroy (Live at The Country Club, Reseda, CA - November 8th, 1986) (6:18)Creeping Death (Live at the Aragon Ballroom, Chicago, IL - May 25th, 1986) (6:03)The Four Horsemen (Live at Grugahalle, Essen, West Germany - January 25th, 1987) (5:01)Am I Evil? (Live at Hampton Coliseum, Hampton, VA - August 3rd, 1986) (3:38)Whiplash (Live at the Aragon Ballroom, Chicago, IL - May 25th, 1986) (4:44)Master of Puppets (Remastered) - Deluxe Box SetVINYL: MASTER OF PUPPETS (REMASTERED) (180g)Includes Digital Download (MP3) CardSIDE ONEBattery (Remastered) (5:12)Master of Puppets (Remastered) (8:35)The Thing That Should Not Be (Remastered) (6:36)Welcome Home (Sanitarium) (Remastered) (6:27)SIDE TWODisposable Heroes (Remastered) (8:16)Leper Messiah (Remastered) (5:40)Orion (Remastered) (8:27)Damage, Inc. (Remastered) (5:32)VINYL: LIVE AT THE ARAGON BALLROOM, CHICAGO, IL - MAY 25TH, 1986 (2 LP) (140g)Includes Digital Download (MP3) CardPreviously Unreleased Soundboard RecordingDISC ONE / SIDE ONEBattery (Live at the Aragon Ballroom, Chicago, IL - May 25th, 1986) (3:54)*Note: Someone didn’t hit record until after we started playing.Master of Puppets (Live at the Aragon Ballroom, Chicago, IL - May 25th, 1986) (8:18)For Whom The Bell Tolls (Live at the Aragon Ballroom, Chicago, IL - May 25th, 1986) (4:22)DISC ONE / SIDE TWOWelcome Home (Sanitarium) (Live at the Aragon Ballroom, Chicago, IL - May 25th, 1986) (7:12)The Thing That Should Not Be (Live at the Aragon Ballroom, Chicago, IL - May 25th, 1986) (6:15)(Anesthesia) - Pulling Teeth (Live at the Aragon Ballroom, Chicago, IL - May 25th, 1986) (2:57)Damage, Inc. (Live at the Aragon Ballroom, Chicago, IL - May 25th, 1986) (4:14)DISC TWO / SIDE THREEFade to Black (Live at the Aragon Ballroom, Chicago, IL - May 25th, 1986) (7:01)Seek & Destroy (Live at the Aragon Ballroom, Chicago, IL - May 25th, 1986) (7:22)Creeping Death (Live at the Aragon Ballroom, Chicago, IL - May 25th, 1986) (6:20)DISC TWO / SIDE FOURThe Four Horsemen (Live at the Aragon Ballroom, Chicago, IL - May 25th, 1986) (5:23)Guitar Solo (Live at the Aragon Ballroom, Chicago, IL - May 25th, 1986) (3:12)Am I Evil? (Live at the Aragon Ballroom, Chicago, IL - May 25th, 1986) (3:42)Whiplash (Live at the Aragon Ballroom, Chicago, IL - May 25th, 1986) (4:44)CD: MASTER OF PUPPETS (REMASTERED)Battery (Remastered) (5:12)Master of Puppets (Remastered) (8:35)The Thing That Should Not Be (Remastered) (6:36)Welcome Home (Sanitarium) (Remastered) (6:27)Disposable Heroes (Remastered) (8:16)Leper Messiah (Remastered) (5:40)Orion (Remastered) (8:27)Damage, Inc. (Remastered) (5:32)CD: METALLICA INTERVIEWSPreviously UnreleasedDISC ONEMetal Forces Magazine Interview with Lars (40:57)Interview with Cliff (18:34)Metal Madness Magazine Interview with Cliff (19:30)DISC TWOWYSP Philadelphia “Metal Shop” Radio Interview with Lars & James (14:07)Sounds Magazine Interview with Kirk, Cliff & Lars (50:41)Swedish Radio “Rockbox” Interview with Lars (5:53)Swedish Radio “Rockbox” Interview with Lars & Jason (4:11)CD: ROUGH MIXES FROM THE VAULTPreviously UnreleasedBattery (October 1985, Work in Progress Rough Mix) (5:11)Master of Puppets (November 1985, Work in Progress Rough Mix) (8:44)The Thing That Should Not Be (December 1985, Work in Progress Rough Mix) (6:21)Welcome Home (Sanitarium) (November 1985, Work in Progress Rough Mix) (6:29)Disposable Heroes (November 1985, Work in Progress Rough Mix) (8:26)Leper Messiah (December 1985, Work in Progress Rough Mix) (5:45)Orion (November 1985, Work in Progress Rough Mix) (8:21)Damage, Inc. (October 1985, Work in Progress Rough Mix) (4:14)The Money Will Roll Right In (Work in Progress Rough Mix) (2:57)The Prince (Work in Progress Rough Mix) (4:46)CD: RIFFS, DEMOS & OUTTAKES FROM LARS' & JAMES' VAULTSPreviously UnreleasedDISC ONEBattery (1985, from James' Riff Tapes) (0:16)Battery (1985, from James' Riff Tapes II) (1:07)Master of Puppets (1985, from Kirk's Riff Tapes) (0:37)Master of Puppets (1985, from James' Riff Tapes) (1:40)Master of Puppets (1985, from James' Riff Tapes II) (0:29)The Thing That Should Not Be (1985, from James' Riff Tapes) (0:35)Welcome Home (Sanitarium) (1985, from James' Riff Tapes) (2:07)Welcome Home (Sanitarium) (1985, from James' Riff Tapes II) (1:58)Disposable Heroes (1985, from Kirk's Riff Tapes) (1:27)Disposable Heroes (1985, from James' Riff Tapes) (0:32)Leper Messiah (1985, from James' Riff Tapes) (0:53)Leper Messiah (1985, from James' Riff Tapes II) (0:54)Orion (1985, from James' Riff Tapes) (1:15)Damage, Inc. (1985, from James' Riff Tapes) (1:54)Disposable Heroes (May 1985, Writing in Progress) (4:11)Battery (May 1985, Writing in Progress) (6:26)Welcome Home (Sanitarium) (May 1985, Writing in Progress) (6:16)Disposable Heroes (May 1985, Writing in Progress II) (5:40)Battery (Early June 1985 Demo) (4:41)Disposable Heroes (Early June 1985 Demo) (8:38)Welcome Home (Sanitarium) (Early June 1985 Demo) (5:05)Master of Puppets (Mid-June 1985, Writing in Progress) (1:31)Master of Puppets (Mid-June 1985, Writing in Progress II) (12:08)Master of Puppets (Mid-June 1985 Demo) (8:44)DISC TWODisposable Heroes (Late June 1985 Demo) (8:59)Battery (Late June 1985 Demo) (4:42)Welcome Home (Sanitarium) (Late June 1985 Demo) (9:00)Master of Puppets (Late June 1985 Demo) (8:19)Damage, Inc. (Late August 1985, Writing in Progress) (2:40)Leper Messiah (Late August 1985 Demo) (5:34)Damage, Inc. (Late August 1985 Demo) (4:35)Leper Messiah (Late August 1985 Demo II) (5:55)Orion (September 1985 Drum Room Demo) (8:17)The Thing That Should Not Be (September 1985, Writing in Progress) (4:18)The Thing That Should Not Be (September 1985 Drum Room Demo) (6:21)The Money Will Roll Right In (September 1985 Drum Room Jam) (2:50)The Prince (September 1985 Drum Room Jam) (4:58)Welcome Home (Sanitarium) (Late 1985 Guitar Solo Outtakes) (1:23)Orion (Late 1985 Guitar Solo Outtakes) (0:54)Orion (Late 1985, Kirk & Lars in the Control Room) (1:02)CD: LIVE AT THE MEADOWLANDS, EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - APRIL 21ST, 1986Previously Unreleased Soundboard RecordingThe Ecstasy of Gold (1:35)Battery (Live at The Meadowlands, East Rutherford, NJ - April 21st, 1986) (4:40)Master of Puppets (Live at The Meadowlands, East Rutherford, NJ - April 21st, 1986) (8:42)For Whom The Bell Tolls (Live at The Meadowlands, East Rutherford, NJ - April 21st, 1986) (4:24)Ride The Lightning (Live at The Meadowlands, East Rutherford, NJ - April 21st, 1986) (6:33)Welcome Home (Sanitarium) (Live at The Meadowlands, East Rutherford, NJ - April 21st, 1986 (5:41)*Note: The tape ran out before we finished the song.Seek & Destroy (Live at The Meadowlands, East Rutherford, NJ - April 21st, 1986) (3:50)*Note: The recording didn’t begin until we were halfway through the song.Creeping Death (Live at The Meadowlands, East Rutherford, NJ - April 21st, 1986) (6:47)Am I Evil? (Live at The Meadowlands, East Rutherford, NJ - April 21st, 1986) (4:13)Damage, Inc. (Live at The Meadowlands, East Rutherford, NJ - April 21st, 1986) (5:05)CD: LIVE AT HAMPTON COLISEUM, HAMPTON, VA - AUGUST 3RD, 1986Previously Unreleased Soundboard RecordingBattery (Live at Hampton Coliseum, Hampton, VA - August 3rd, 1986) (4:26)Master of Puppets (Live at Hampton Coliseum, Hampton, VA - August 3rd, 1986) (7:59)For Whom The Bell Tolls (Live at Hampton Coliseum, Hampton, VA - August 3rd, 1986) (5:10)Bass Solo (Live at Hampton Coliseum, Hampton, VA - August 3rd, 1986) (0:59)Welcome Home (Sanitarium) (Live at Hampton Coliseum, Hampton, VA - August 3rd, 1986) (9:26)Seek & Destroy (Live at Hampton Coliseum, Hampton, VA - August 3rd, 1986) (7:50)Creeping Death (Live at Hampton Coliseum, Hampton, VA - August 3rd, 1986) (8:20)Am I Evil? (Live at Hampton Coliseum, Hampton, VA - August 3rd, 1986) (3:46)Damage, Inc. (Live at Hampton Coliseum, Hampton, VA - August 3rd, 1986) (5:56)CD: JASON'S AUDITION & LIVE AT THE COUNTRY CLUB, RESEDA, CA - NOVEMBER 8TH, 1986Previously Unreleased Soundboard RecordingsMaster of Puppets (Jason's First Audition) (7:36)Battery (Jason's First Audition) (4:13)Seek & Destroy (Jason's Second Audition) (6:11)Creeping Death (Jason's Second Audition) (5:38)Fight Fire With Fire (Jason's Second Audition) (4:03)Master of Puppets (Live at The Country Club, Reseda, CA - November 8th, 1986) (7:51)For Whom The Bell Tolls (Live at The Country Club, Reseda, CA - November 8th, 1986) (4:50)Welcome Home (Sanitarium) (Live at The Country Club, Reseda, CA - November 8th, 1986) (6:04)Ride The Lightning (Live at The Country Club, Reseda, CA - November 8th, 1986) (6:21)Guitar Solo (Live at The Country Club, Reseda, CA - November 8th, 1986) (2:30)Whiplash (Live at The Country Club, Reseda, CA - November 8th, 1986) (4:08)Seek & Destroy (Live at The Country Club, Reseda, CA - November 8th, 1986) (6:34)The Four Horsemen (Live at The Country Club, Reseda, CA - November 8th, 1986) (5:03)Am I Evil? (Live at The Country Club, Reseda, CA - November 8th, 1986) (3:45)Damage, Inc. (Live at The Country Club, Reseda, CA - November 8th, 1986) (4:39)CD: LIVE AT GRUGAHALLE, ESSEN, WEST GERMANY - JANUARY 25TH, 1987Previously Unreleased Soundboard RecordingMaster of Puppets (Live at Grugahalle, Essen, West Germany - January 25th, 1987) (4:46)*Note: Someone didn’t hit record until we were halfway through the song.For Whom The Bell Tolls (Live at Grugahalle, Essen, West Germany - January 25th, 1987) (4:30)Welcome Home (Sanitarium) (Live at Grugahalle, Essen, West Germany - January 25th, 1987) (5:49)Ride The Lightning (Live at Grugahalle, Essen, West Germany - January 25th, 1987) (6:25)Bass Solo (Live at Grugahalle, Essen, West Germany - January 25th, 1987) (5:06)Whiplash (Live at Grugahalle, Essen, West Germany - January 25th, 1987) (4:00)The Thing That Should Not Be (Live at Grugahalle, Essen, West Germany - January 25th, 1987) (5:42)Creeping Death (Live at Grugahalle, Essen, West Germany - January 25th, 1987) (7:42)The Four Horsemen (Live at Grugahalle, Essen, West Germany - January 25th, 1987) (4:59)Guitar Solo (Live at Grugahalle, Essen, West Germany - January 25th, 1987) (2:47)Am I Evil? (Live at Grugahalle, Essen, West Germany - January 25th, 1987) (3:41)Damage, Inc. (Live at Grugahalle, Essen, West Germany - January 25th, 1987) (5:10)Blitzkrieg (Live at Grugahalle, Essen, West Germany - January 25th, 1987) (4:25)CASSETTE: LIVE AT SOLNAHALLEN, STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN - SEPTEMBER 26TH, 1986Includes Digital Download (MP3) CardFan RecordingSIDE AThe Ecstasy of Gold (1:42)Battery (Live at Solnahallen, Stockholm, Sweden - September 26th, 1986) (4:27)Master of Puppets (Live at Solnahallen, Stockholm, Sweden - September 26th, 1986) (7:40)For Whom The Bell Tolls (Live at Solnahallen, Stockholm, Sweden - September 26th, 1986) (4:20)Welcome Home (Sanitarium) (Live at Solnahallen, Stockholm, Sweden - September 26th, 1986) (5:52)Ride The Lightning (Live at Solnahallen, Stockholm, Sweden - September 26th, 1986) (6:12)(Anesthesia) - Pulling Teeth (Live at Solnahallen, Stockholm, Sweden - September 26th, 1986) (5:11)Whiplash (Live at Solnahallen, Stockholm, Sweden - September 26th, 1986) (3:45)The Thing That Should Not Be (Live at Solnahallen, Stockholm, Sweden - September 26th, 1986) (5:58)SIDE BFade To Black (Live at Solnahallen, Stockholm, Sweden - September 26th, 1986) (6:43)Seek & Destroy (Live at Solnahallen, Stockholm, Sweden - September 26th, 1986) (6:48)Creeping Death (Live at Solnahallen, Stockholm, Sweden - September 26th, 1986) (7:00)The Four Horsemen (Live at Solnahallen, Stockholm, Sweden - September 26th, 1986) (4:47)Guitar Solo (Live at Solnahallen, Stockholm, Sweden - September 26th, 1986) (1:06)Am I Evil? (Live at Solnahallen, Stockholm, Sweden - September 26th, 1986) (3:35)Damage, Inc. (Live at Solnahallen, Stockholm, Sweden - September 26th, 1986) (4:36)Blitzkrieg (Live at Solnahallen, Stockholm, Sweden - September 26th, 1986) (4:05)Fight Fire With Fire (Live at Solnahallen, Stockholm, Sweden - September 26th, 1986) (4:41)*Note: This song was taken from another audience recording of the same gig unearthed in Lars’ vault.DVD: LIVE & INTERVIEW DVDSDVD ONELIVE AT JOE LOUIS ARENA, DETROIT, MI - APRIL 4TH, 1986Previously Unreleased except “Creeping Death,” “Am I Evil?” and “Damage, Inc.”Master of Puppets (Live at Joe Louis Arena, Detroit, MI - April 4th, 1986) (5:57)*Note: Filming didn’t begin until after we started playing.For Whom The Bell Tolls (Live at Joe Louis Arena, Detroit, MI - April 4th, 1986) (4:08)Ride The Lightning (Live at Joe Louis Arena, Detroit, MI - April 4th, 1986) (7:05)Welcome Home (Sanitarium) (Live at Joe Louis Arena, Detroit, MI - April 4th, 1986) (10:28)Seek & Destroy (Live at Joe Louis Arena, Detroit, MI - April 4th, 1986) (6:51)Creeping Death (Live at Joe Louis Arena, Detroit, MI - April 4th, 1986) (7:59)Am I Evil? (Live at Joe Louis Arena, Detroit, MI - April 4th, 1986) (3:56)Damage, Inc. (Live at Joe Louis Arena, Detroit, MI - April 4th, 1986) (5:36)LIVE AT ROSKILDE FESTIVAL, FESTIVALPLADSEN, ROSKILDE, DENMARK - JULY 6TH, 1986Previously Unreleased except “(Anesthesia) - Pulling Teeth” & “Welcome Home (Sanitarium)”The Ecstasy of Gold (Live at Roskilde Festival, Festivalpladsen, Roskilde, Denmark - July 6th, 1986) (1:43)Battery (Live at Roskilde Festival, Festivalpladsen, Roskilde, Denmark - July 6th, 1986) (4:37)Master of Puppets (Live at Roskilde Festival, Festivalpladsen, Roskilde, Denmark - July 6th, 1986) (8:24)For Whom The Bell Tolls (Live at Roskilde Festival, Festivalpladsen, Roskilde, Denmark - July 6th, 1986) (4:12)Welcome Home (Sanitarium) (Live at Roskilde Festival, Festivalpladsen, Roskilde, Denmark - July 6th, 1986) (6:20)(Anesthesia) - Pulling Teeth (Live at Roskilde Festival, Festivalpladsen, Roskilde, Denmark - July 6th, 1986) (3:25)The Four Horsemen (Live at Roskilde Festival, Festivalpladsen, Roskilde, Denmark - July 6th, 1986) (4:59)Fade To Black (Live at Roskilde Festival, Festivalpladsen, Roskilde, Denmark - July 6th, 1986) (7:25)Seek & Destroy (Live at Roskilde Festival, Festivalpladsen, Roskilde, Denmark - July 6th, 1986) (3:12)Creeping Death (Live at Roskilde Festival, Festivalpladsen, Roskilde, Denmark - July 6th, 1986) (6:07)*Note: Filming stopped during the encore break.Am I Evil? (Live at Roskilde Festival, Festivalpladsen, Roskilde, Denmark - July 6th, 1986) (2:09)*Note: Filming didn’t begin until after we started playing.Damage, Inc. (Live at Roskilde Festival, Festivalpladsen, Roskilde, Denmark - July 6th, 1986) (5:26)Whiplash (Live at Roskilde Festival, Festivalpladsen, Roskilde, Denmark - July 6th, 1986) (4:07)*Note: Filming cuts during the guitar solo.MTV HEAVY METAL MANIAExcerpts Previously Available on Cliff 'Em All, All Other Footage Previously UnreleasedPart I (19:03)Part II (14:16)Part III (18:16)DVD TWOLIVE AT AICHI KINRO KAIKAN, NAGOYA, JAPAN - NOVEMBER 17TH, 1986Previously UnreleasedBattery (Live at Aichi Kinro Kaikan, Nagoya, Japan - November 17th, 1986) (4:32)Master of Puppets (Live at Aichi Kinro Kaikan, Nagoya, Japan - November 17th, 1986) (8:10)For Whom The Bell Tolls (Live at Aichi Kinro Kaikan, Nagoya, Japan - November 17th, 1986) (4:18)Welcome Home (Sanitarium) (Live at Aichi Kinro Kaikan, Nagoya, Japan - November 17th, 1986) (5:58)Ride The Lightning (Live at Aichi Kinro Kaikan, Nagoya, Japan - November 17th, 1986) (6:20)Bass Solo (Live at Aichi Kinro Kaikan, Nagoya, Japan - November 17th, 1986) (3:30)Whiplash (Live at Aichi Kinro Kaikan, Nagoya, Japan - November 17th, 1986) (3:57)The Thing That Should Not Be (Live at Aichi Kinro Kaikan, Nagoya, Japan - November 17th, 1986) (6:18)Fade To Black (Live at Aichi Kinro Kaikan, Nagoya, Japan - November 17th, 1986) (7:17)Seek & Destroy (Live at Aichi Kinro Kaikan, Nagoya, Japan - November 17th, 1986) (6:02)Creeping Death (Live at Aichi Kinro Kaikan, Nagoya, Japan - November 17th, 1986) (8:14)The Four Horsemen (Live at Aichi Kinro Kaikan, Nagoya, Japan - November 17th, 1986) (4:31)Guitar Solo (Live at Aichi Kinro Kaikan, Nagoya, Japan - November 17th, 1986) (4:09)Am I Evil? (Live at Aichi Kinro Kaikan, Nagoya, Japan - November 17th, 1986) (3:48)Damage, Inc. (Live at Aichi Kinro Kaikan, Nagoya, Japan - November 17th, 1986) (5:06)Fight Fire With Fire (Live at Aichi Kinro Kaikan, Nagoya, Japan - November 17th, 1986) (6:05)MASA ITO INTERVIEWPreviously UnreleasedExcerpt from "Music Tomato World" (8:13)MTV NEWS INTERVIEWSPreviously UnreleasedJames & Kirk (8:34)Lars & Jason - Part 1 (17:09)Lars & Jason - Part 2 (14:15)