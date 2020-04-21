MUSHROOMHEAD kündigt für den 19.06.2020 das neue Album "A Wonderful Life" via Napalm Records an!

Schaut euch hier das Video zum neuen Track 'Seen It All' an:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PJKjFSyAHKw

Die Tracklist liest sich wie folgt:

01. A Requiem For Tomorrow

02. Madness Within

03. Seen It All

04. The Heresy

05. What A Shame

06. Pulse

07. Carry On

08. The Time Has Come

09. 11th Hour

10. I Am The One

11. The Flood

12. Where The End Begins

13. Confutatis

14. To The Front (bonus track)

15. Sound Of Destruction (bonus track)

16. Another Ghost (bonus track)

17. Lacrimosa (bonus track)