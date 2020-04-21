MUSHROOMHEAD kündigt "A Wonderful Life" an!
MUSHROOMHEAD kündigt für den 19.06.2020 das neue Album "A Wonderful Life" via Napalm Records an!
Schaut euch hier das Video zum neuen Track 'Seen It All' an:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PJKjFSyAHKw
Die Tracklist liest sich wie folgt:
01. A Requiem For Tomorrow
02. Madness Within
03. Seen It All
04. The Heresy
05. What A Shame
06. Pulse
07. Carry On
08. The Time Has Come
09. 11th Hour
10. I Am The One
11. The Flood
12. Where The End Begins
13. Confutatis
14. To The Front (bonus track)
15. Sound Of Destruction (bonus track)
16. Another Ghost (bonus track)
17. Lacrimosa (bonus track)
