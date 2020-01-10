MY DYING BRIDE: Musikvideo zu 'Your Broken Shore' veröffentlicht

Die britische Doom-Metal-Band MY DYING BRIDE wird am 06.03.2020 ihr neues Album "Ghost Of Orion" via Nuclear Blast veröffentlichen. Zum Song 'Your Broken Shore' hat die Band nun ein Video als ersten Vorgeschmack herausgebracht.

Die Tracklist liest sich so:

01. Your Broken Shore

02. To Outlive The Gods

03. Tired Of Tears

04. The Solace

05. The Long Black Land

06.The Ghost Of Orion

07.The Old Earth

08.Your Woven Shore



Das Album kann im Label-Shop bereits bestellt werden.