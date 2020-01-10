MY DYING BRIDE: Musikvideo zu 'Your Broken Shore' veröffentlicht
Kommentieren
10.01.2020 | 21:32
Die Tracklist liest sich so:
Die britische Doom-Metal-Band MY DYING BRIDE wird am 06.03.2020 ihr neues Album "Ghost Of Orion" via Nuclear Blast veröffentlichen. Zum Song 'Your Broken Shore' hat die Band nun ein Video als ersten Vorgeschmack herausgebracht.
Die Tracklist liest sich so:
01. Your Broken Shore
02. To Outlive The Gods
03. Tired Of Tears
04. The Solace
05. The Long Black Land
06.The Ghost Of Orion
07.The Old Earth
08.Your Woven Shore
Das Album kann im Label-Shop bereits bestellt werden.
- Quelle:
- Nuclear Blast
- Redakteur:
- Swen Reuter
- Tags:
- my dying bride ghost of orion your broken shore lindy-fay hella wardruna
0 Kommentare