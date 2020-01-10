THEN COMES SILENCE: Erste Single 'We Lose The Night' veröffentlicht
Die schwedische Band THEN COMES SILENCE hat heute mit 'We Lose The Night' die erste Single vom neuen Album "Machine" veröffentlicht. Das Album wird am 13.03.2020 via Oblivion/SPV in Europa erscheinen.
Alex Svenson sagt dazu: "I was a hardheaded pessimist around the time we released both 'NYCTOPHILIAN' and 'BLOOD'. Distinctly misandristic and fed-up on the patriarchal structures. I started writing on WE LOSE THE NIGHT. I was sorry for all my sisters. I still am.
But... the times we are living in have made me an optimist, funnily enough. Let the idiots and narrow-minded leaders burn everything to the ground. After they destroyed it, the shift will come and men learn how to be better beings. I think the brighter attitude gives the song that power gothic sound."
