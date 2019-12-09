NAKED SIX singt den 'Song Of The City'

Das Debütalbum der Briten wird unter dem Titel "Lost Art of Conversation" am 6. März erscheinen und die erste Single mit dem Titel 'Song Of The City' ist bereits als Video verfügbar: Youtube.

Hier kann man vorbestellen. Die Burschen sind demnächst auf UK Tour und werden da sicher eine Auswahl aus den Liedern des Albums spielen:

1. 21st Century Brawl

2. Song of the City

3. Lost Art of Conversation

4. Sticky Gum

5. Gimme Something

6. Peace by the Pistol

7. Split

8. Poison Apple

9. Grapevine Telegraph

10. The Change

11. Outside Looking In