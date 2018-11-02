NORDIC UNION: 'It Burns' Video online
02.11.2018 | 14:24
NORDIC UNION, die Band um PRETTY MAIDS Sänger Ronnie Atkins und Workaholic Erik Martensson (unter anderem ECLIPSE) veröffentlicht eine Woche vor dem offiziellen Release vom Zweitling "Second Coming", mit 'It Burns', einen neuen Video-Clip. Youtube.
