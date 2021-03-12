NO HOPE FOR THE LOST: EP im Anmarsch
12.03.2021 | 22:39
Am 9. April soll die EP "The Pilgrimage" des Metalcore-Duos NO HOPE FOR THE LOST auf den Markt kommen. In das Stück 'Yu Yevon' kann man schon hineinhören.
- Quelle:
- https://ashermediarelations.com/
- Redakteur:
- Stefan Kayser
- Tags:
- no hope for the lost the pilgrimage yu yevon
