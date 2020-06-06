NUG: Erste Single vom neuen Album

Die in der Ukraine beheimatete Progressive-Metal-Band NUG wird am 14.08.2020 via Willowtip ihr neues Album "Alter Ego" veröffentlichen. Daraus ist mit 'Beast' die erste Single erschienen.



Die Band sagt dazu: "This album is a kind of checkpoint for us. For a very long time, we all (together and separately) spent a lot of time on the music, and in this material coded our feelings, thoughts, emotions, hopes, and finally, the particles of our lives. The album is about spiritual struggling with the alter-ego. This kind of fight may be the most difficult and one long experienced in human life. If you are one of those people who is in this fight right now, we hope that this album will help you in some way. Good luck!"



Die Tracklist liest sich so:

01) The Birth / Народження

02) Beast / Звір

03) Psyche / Душа

04) Shores / Береги

05) Eleven / Одинадцять

06) Dorian / Доріан

07) Radiance / Сяйво

08) Night Shine / Блиск Ночі



Das Album kann bereits u.a. auf der Bandcamp-Seite vorbestellt werden.

Quelle: ClawHammer PR Redakteur: Swen Reuter Tags: nug alter ego beast ukraine willowtip records