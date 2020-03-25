Neues Album von [EVERTRAPPED] im Mai
25.03.2020 | 22:21
Die Melodic-Death-Truppe [EVERTRAPPED] aus Kanada kündigt für den 22. Mai ihr neues Album "The Last Extinction" an. Hier sind Cover und Trackliste:
1. Sorrow (Nothing More In Between) (7:35)
2. Truth Behind Disorder (5:30)
3. Across The Disease (5:49)
4. Titan (5:52)
5. The First Machine (5:59)
6. The Last Extinction (6:10)
7. Illusion (7:08)
8. Stillborn Era (5:26)
9. Learning To Kill (7:52)
