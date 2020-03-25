Neues Album von [EVERTRAPPED] im Mai

Die Melodic-Death-Truppe [EVERTRAPPED] aus Kanada kündigt für den 22. Mai ihr neues Album "The Last Extinction" an. Hier sind Cover und Trackliste:



1. Sorrow (Nothing More In Between) (7:35)

2. Truth Behind Disorder (5:30)

3. Across The Disease (5:49)

4. Titan (5:52)

5. The First Machine (5:59)

6. The Last Extinction (6:10)

7. Illusion (7:08)

8. Stillborn Era (5:26)

9. Learning To Kill (7:52)

Quelle: https://ashermediarelations.com/ Redakteur: Stefan Kayser Tags: evertrapped the last extinction