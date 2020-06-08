Neues Video von LUFEH
08.06.2020 | 22:32
Die brasilianisch/amerikanische Prog-Metal-Formation LUFEH hat heute einen Videoclip zu 'The Edge' bei YouTube veröffentlicht. Das Stück ist von ihrem aktuellen Album "Luggage Falling Down".
