ORPHANAGE NAMED EARTH: Blick voraus auf's neue Album
Die polnische Post-Metal-Formation ORPHANAGE NAMED EARTH veröffentlicht am 20.04.2018 via Argonauta Records ihr Debütalbum "Re-evolve".
Die Scheibe enthält die folgenden Titel:
01 Piss on Your Parade
02 Holy Hate
03 Insanity
04 Charity Everywhere
05 Romance is in the Eye of the Seeker
06 Pity this Kind
07 Orphanage Named Earth
08 Monuments of Tomorrow
Zwei Songs können bereits bei Youtube angecheckt werden:
Das Cover-Artwork stammt von Andy Lefton (WAR, PLAGUE, TAU CROSS).
