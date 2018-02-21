ORPHANAGE NAMED EARTH: Blick voraus auf's neue Album

Die polnische Post-Metal-Formation ORPHANAGE NAMED EARTH veröffentlicht am 20.04.2018 via Argonauta Records ihr Debütalbum "Re-evolve".

Die Scheibe enthält die folgenden Titel:

01 Piss on Your Parade

02 Holy Hate

03 Insanity

04 Charity Everywhere

05 Romance is in the Eye of the Seeker

06 Pity this Kind

07 Orphanage Named Earth

08 Monuments of Tomorrow

Zwei Songs können bereits bei Youtube angecheckt werden:

Monuments Of Tomorrow

Piss On Your Parade

Das Cover-Artwork stammt von Andy Lefton (WAR, PLAGUE, TAU CROSS).