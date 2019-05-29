PAPA ROACH zeigt ein neues Video
Das Lied 'Not The Only One' vom aktuellen Rundling "Who Do You Trust?" wurde visuell verarbeitet: Youtube.
Das Album ist weiterhin όber verschiedene Anbieter erhδltlich. Auίerdem wird die Band auch live zu sehen sein:
May 29th Kyiv, Ukrane Stereo Plaza
May 31st Minsk, Belarus Prime Hall
June 2nd Moscow, Russia Adrenaline Stadium
June 4th Yekateringburg, Russia Tele-Cine Summer Stage
June 6th Samara, Russia MTL Arena
June 9th Saint Petersburg, Russia A2 Green Concert
June 11th Vilnius, Lithuania Compensa Koncertu Salė
June 14th Interlaken, Switzerland Greenfield Festival
June 15th Nickelsdorf, Austria Nova Rock
June 18th Bologna, Italy Botanique Festival
June 20th Clisson, France Knotfest Meets Hellfest
June 21st Neuhausen OB Eck, Germany Southside Festival
June 22nd ScheeBel, Germany Hurricane Festival
June 26th Sopron, Hungary Volt Festival
June 28th Madrid, Spain Download Festival
June 29th Seinajoki, Finland Provinssi Festival
