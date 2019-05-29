PAPA ROACH zeigt ein neues Video

Das Lied 'Not The Only One' vom aktuellen Rundling "Who Do You Trust?" wurde visuell verarbeitet: Youtube.

Das Album ist weiterhin όber verschiedene Anbieter erhδltlich. Auίerdem wird die Band auch live zu sehen sein:

May 29th  Kyiv, Ukrane  Stereo Plaza

May 31st  Minsk, Belarus  Prime Hall

June 2nd  Moscow, Russia  Adrenaline Stadium

June 4th  Yekateringburg, Russia  Tele-Cine Summer Stage

June 6th  Samara, Russia  MTL Arena

June 9th  Saint Petersburg, Russia  A2 Green Concert

June 11th  Vilnius, Lithuania  Compensa Koncertu Salė

June 14th  Interlaken, Switzerland  Greenfield Festival

June 15th  Nickelsdorf, Austria  Nova Rock

June 18th  Bologna, Italy  Botanique Festival

June 20th  Clisson, France  Knotfest Meets Hellfest

June 21st  Neuhausen OB Eck, Germany  Southside Festival

June 22nd  ScheeBel, Germany  Hurricane Festival

June 26th  Sopron, Hungary  Volt Festival

June 28th  Madrid, Spain  Download Festival

June 29th  Seinajoki, Finland  Provinssi Festival