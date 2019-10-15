POWERMETAL.de präsentiert das neue LION'S SHARE Lyric-Video!

In Zusammenarbeit mit Nauntown Music präsentiert POWERMETAl.de das neue Lyric-Video 'Pentagram' der schwedischen Traditionsmetaller LION'S SHARE:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3ziYNPk0Cz8&feature=youtu.be

Nach 'Chain Child' und 'We Are What We Are' folgt nun mit 'Pentagram' ein weiterer brandneuer Kracher aus dem Hause Chriss / Johansson. Wenn man über schwedische Heavy Metal Bands spricht, ist zunächst von HAMMERFALL die Rede. Aber gerade LION‘S SHARE, bereits 1987 gegründet, hat den Sound des schwedischen Schwermetalls entscheidend mit beeinflusst. Sechs Alben hat die Band um Gründer Lars Chriss bereits veröffentlicht, das letzte Werk "Dark Hours" stammt aus dem Jahr 2009.



Im letzten Jahr erschien eine neue EP, ebenso wurde der komplette Bandkatalog digital re-released. Jedes ihrer Alben kann zudem mit hochkarätigen Gästen aufwarten. Zu nennen wären hier unter anderem KISS, MEGADETH, KING DIAMOND. Auch was die Produktionen angeht, setzte man von jeher auf Qualität und verpflichtete Top-Produzenten wie Jens Bogren (AMON AMARTH, ARCH ENEMY, KREATOR) oder auch Ronni Lahti (ROXETTE, EUROPE, GLENN HUGHES).

LION'S SHARE-Sänger Nils Patrik Johansson sagt zum neuen Song folgendes:



"The new single 'Pentagram' is based on a true story about someone I know. All of a sudden he decided that his Christian name was shit. The person in question changed his name and got it approved by the authorities. The reason of the name change was due to the fact that he late in his life became a Satanist. LION’S SHARE of course has nothing to do with religion or Satan what so ever, but this true story is so strange and hilarious that we had to write a song about it. It will be in the live set at the upcoming spring gigs as well."

