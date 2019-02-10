PRISTINE: Neues Video veröffentlicht

Die norwegische Rockband PRISTINE hat mit 'Sinnerman' einen brandneuen Track sowie das dazugehörige Musikvideo veröffentlicht. Der Song stammt vom ungeduldig erwarteten neuen Album "Road Back To Ruin" und kann hier gesehen werden:







Sängerin und Hauptsongwriter Heidi Solheim dazu: “We are very excited about releasing the first single from our upcoming album »Road Back To Ruin«! The song 'Sinnerman' is the first track on the album and we wanted to have a different approach on this video than on our previous releases. Our video producer from Amodei Visual came up with a story filmed in a POV (point of view) perspective and we absolutely loved it! A fun idea and an unusual video for a rock band. The count down to the release date on April the 19th has begun!”



"Road Back To Ruin" wird am 19. April über Nuclear Blast erscheinen und ist ab sofort als Stream/Download, CD oder Vinyl (schwarz, blau) im Nuclear Blast Shop vorbestellbar.

Quelle: Nulcear Blast Redakteur: Tommy Schmelz Tags: road back to ruin pristine sinnerman