RATBREED: Debütalbum

Die finnische Heavy-Metal-Band RATBREED hat heute am 13.07.2018 ihr Debütalbum "Evoke The Blaze" veröffentlicht.



Zum daraus stammenden Song 'Blaze From Below' hat die Band jetzt ein Video veröffentlicht.



Die Tracklist liest sich so:



1. Escape From The Asylum

2. Hunting High, Reaping Low

3. Decay Of The Mind

4. Blaze From Below

5. Gates Of Underworld

6. Unhallowed Sleep

7. Mad World

8. Through The Flames

9. I Rule The Ruins (digital version bonus track) (Warlock cover)

