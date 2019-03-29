RISE OF THE NORTHSTAR mit neuem Video
Die französische Crossover Band hat ein Video zum Titeltrack ihrer aktuellen Albums "The Legacy Of Shi" veröffentlicht.
Die Band kommentiert: “THE LEGACY OF SHI is unleashed. Here it is, ROTN’s new MUSIC VIDEO. The very essence of the SHI project is this Backdrop, this Samurai Demon who will follow us on stage in 2019. A bit of Paris, a bit of Neo-Tokyo, a bit of Metal-Rap-HxC, still under our director BERZERKER’s sharp eye: This is crossover, now and forever!” - ROTN.
Schaut euch den Clip hier an:
Die Band startet nächste Woche die große Europa-Tour mit den SharpTone Records Brutalos von EMMURE:
EMMURE
RISE OF THE NORTHSTAR
OBEY THE BRAVE
FIT FOR A KING
ALPHA WOLF
06.04.19 UK Leeds @ Key Club
07.04.19 UK Bristol @ The Fleece
08.04.19 UK Nottingham @ Rescue Rooms
09.04.19 UK Manchester @ Rebellion
10.04.19 UK London @ o2 Islington Academy
11.04.19 DE Wiesbaden @ Schlachthof
12.04.19 FR Cambrai @ Betizfest (no EMMURE, OTB, ALPHA WOLF)
13.04.19 DE Oberhausen @ Impericon Festival
14.04.19 DK Søborg/Copenhagen @ Richter Gladsaxe
16.04.19 PL Warsaw @ Proxima
17.04.19 DE München @ Backstage
18.04.19 CZ Rep Prague @ Futurum
19.04.19 AT Vienna @ Impericon Festival (no OTB, ALPHA WOLF)
20.04.19 DE Leipzig @ Impericon Festival(no ALPHA WOLF)
21.04.19 DE Hannover @ Faust
23.04.19 DE Hamburg @ Markthalle
24.04.19 NL Utrecht @ Tivoli
25.04.19 DE Stuttgart @ Wizemann
Nuclear Blast
- Nuclear Blast
Tommy Schmelz
- Tommy Schmelz
- Tags:
- rise of the northstar the legacy of shi emmure obey the brave fit for a king alpha wolf
