RISE OF THE NORTHSTAR mit neuem Video

Die französische Crossover Band hat ein Video zum Titeltrack ihrer aktuellen Albums "The Legacy Of Shi" veröffentlicht.



Die Band kommentiert: “THE LEGACY OF SHI is unleashed. Here it is, ROTN’s new MUSIC VIDEO. The very essence of the SHI project is this Backdrop, this Samurai Demon who will follow us on stage in 2019. A bit of Paris, a bit of Neo-Tokyo, a bit of Metal-Rap-HxC, still under our director BERZERKER’s sharp eye: This is crossover, now and forever!” - ROTN.



Schaut euch den Clip hier an:





Die Band startet nächste Woche die große Europa-Tour mit den SharpTone Records Brutalos von EMMURE:



EMMURE

RISE OF THE NORTHSTAR

OBEY THE BRAVE

FIT FOR A KING

ALPHA WOLF

06.04.19 UK Leeds @ Key Club

07.04.19 UK Bristol @ The Fleece

08.04.19 UK Nottingham @ Rescue Rooms

09.04.19 UK Manchester @ Rebellion

10.04.19 UK London @ o2 Islington Academy

11.04.19 DE Wiesbaden @ Schlachthof

12.04.19 FR Cambrai @ Betizfest (no EMMURE, OTB, ALPHA WOLF)

13.04.19 DE Oberhausen @ Impericon Festival

14.04.19 DK Søborg/Copenhagen @ Richter Gladsaxe

16.04.19 PL Warsaw @ Proxima

17.04.19 DE München @ Backstage

18.04.19 CZ Rep Prague @ Futurum

19.04.19 AT Vienna @ Impericon Festival (no OTB, ALPHA WOLF)

20.04.19 DE Leipzig @ Impericon Festival(no ALPHA WOLF)

21.04.19 DE Hannover @ Faust

23.04.19 DE Hamburg @ Markthalle

24.04.19 NL Utrecht @ Tivoli

25.04.19 DE Stuttgart @ Wizemann