ROSS THE BOSS: "By Blood Sworn"
Kommentieren
09.03.2018 | 18:28
01. By Blood Sworn
Am 20. April wird AFM die Scheibe mit dem Titel "By Blodd Sworn" über AFM als Download, CD, Vinyl und Box Set erscheinen. Hier ist die Trackliste der CD-Ausgabe, Details zum Box Set werden später folgen:
01. By Blood Sworn
02. Among The Bones
03. This Is Vengeance
04. We Are The Night
05. Faith Of The Fallen
06. Devil's Day
07. Lilith
08. Play Among The Godz
09. Circle Of Damnation
10. Fistful Of Hate
- Quelle:
- AFM
- Redakteur:
- Frank Jaeger
- Tags:
- ross the boss by blood sworn
0 Kommentare