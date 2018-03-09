ROSS THE BOSS:

Am 20. April wird AFM die Scheibe mit dem Titel "By Blodd Sworn" über AFM als Download, CD, Vinyl und Box Set erscheinen. Hier ist die Trackliste der CD-Ausgabe, Details zum Box Set werden später folgen:

01. By Blood Sworn

02. Among The Bones

03. This Is Vengeance

04. We Are The Night

05. Faith Of The Fallen

06. Devil's Day

07. Lilith

08. Play Among The Godz

09. Circle Of Damnation

10. Fistful Of Hate