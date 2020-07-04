RÜCKWATER: Zweiten Song 'Cruel Thing' vom Debütalbum

Die finnische Stoner-Rock-Band RÜCKWATER wird am 23.07.2020 ihr Debütalbum "Supernova" via Inverse Records veröffentlichen. Daraus hat die Band nun mit 'Cruel Thing' die zweite Singel herausgebracht. Zuvor hatte das Trio aus Tampere bereits das Lied 'Rat In A Jar' vorgestellt.

Sänger und Bassist Jussi Vehman sagt dazu: "'Cruel Thing' is absolutely atypical rock song about getting crazy with intoxicants. The hero of the story is trying to struggle her/himself clear from the unhealthy but oh, so dear habits. Musically this may be the most metal influenced piece of the album. I guess somebody's been listening to metal and thrash pioneers."



Die Tracklist liest sich so:

01. Rat in a Jar

02. Cruel Thing

03. Supernova

04. Once More With Feeling

05. Broken Stone

06. Foreverplay

07. Blindfold

08. Paragon of B.S

09. Rocket Fuel

10. 3/1

