Rock Hard Festival 2019: Running Order online!
Nachdem nun das Line-up komplett ist, haben die Veranstalter vom Rock Hard Festival auch die Running Order bekanntgegeben:
Freitag:
WATAIN
LIZZY BORDEN
TYGERS OF PAN TANG
THE IDIOTS
CHAPEL OF DISEASE
VULTURE
Samstag:
GAMMA RAY (Erste NRW-Show seit 2015!)
CANNIBAL CORPSE
SKID ROW
SYMPHONY X
HEIR APPARENT
CARNIVORE A.D.
THE VINTAGE CARAVAN
TYLER LEADS
Sonntag:
ANTHRAX
POSSESSED (Exklusive Festival-Show in Deutschland!)
MAGNUM
FIFTH ANGEL
LONG DISTANCE CALLING
THE OBSESSED
VISIGOTH
THE SPIRIT
Die 3-Tages-Tickets kosten 97,90 Euro inklusive aller Gebühren (Ticket + Camping: 123,80 Euro).
