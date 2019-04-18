Rock Hard Festival 2019: Running Order online!

Nachdem nun das Line-up komplett ist, haben die Veranstalter vom Rock Hard Festival auch die Running Order bekanntgegeben:

Freitag:

WATAIN

LIZZY BORDEN

TYGERS OF PAN TANG

THE IDIOTS

CHAPEL OF DISEASE

VULTURE

Samstag:

GAMMA RAY (Erste NRW-Show seit 2015!)

CANNIBAL CORPSE

SKID ROW

SYMPHONY X

HEIR APPARENT

CARNIVORE A.D.

THE VINTAGE CARAVAN

TYLER LEADS

Sonntag:

ANTHRAX

POSSESSED (Exklusive Festival-Show in Deutschland!)

MAGNUM

FIFTH ANGEL

LONG DISTANCE CALLING

THE OBSESSED

VISIGOTH

THE SPIRIT

Die 3-Tages-Tickets kosten 97,90 Euro inklusive aller Gebühren (Ticket + Camping: 123,80 Euro).

