SARVEKAS stellt neuen Song vor

Die finnischen Black-Metaller von SARVEKAS, die für den 04.12.2020 eine neue EP angekündigt haben, stellen mit 'Dark Spiritual Devotion' den Eröffnungstrack der Scheibe vor.

Die EP enthält insgesamt fünf Tracks und trägt den Titel "Of Atavistic Fury & Visions".

Tracklist:

1. Dark Spiritual Devotion

2. Hexenpyre

3. The Sacred Hour of the Hunt

4. Where No Man Has Trodden

5. Surtr's Breath