SINS OF THE DAMNED mit neuem Album

Die Chilenen SINS OF THE DAMNED werden ihr Debüt "Striking Bell If Death" am 3. Mai 2018 unters Volk bringen. Auf der Bandcamp-Seite ihres Labes Shadowkingdom Records gibt es bereits das Lied 'Take The Weapons' zu hören. Hier ist die gesamte Trackliste:

1. Striking the Bell of Death

2. They Fall and Never Rise Again

3. Take the Weapons

4. The Lion and the Prey

5. The Outcast (Sign of Cain)

6. Victims of Hate

7. Death's All Around You