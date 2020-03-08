SOJOURNER: Erste Single 'The Deluge' vom neuen Album

Die international besetzte Black-Metal-Band SOJOURNER wird am 08.05.2020 ihr neues Album "Premonitions" via Napalm Records veröffentlichen. Aus dem neuen Werk hat die Band nun mit 'The Deluge' die erste Single herausgebracht.



Sänger Emilio Crespo sagt dazu: ""The Deluge" represents the personal journeys that the members of SOJOURNER have endured for the past year. A deluge/flood is a devastating event that leaves a trail of destruction in its wake and this is encapsulated in the melancholic lyrics, hard rhythm and blistering leads of the track. We felt that “The Deluge” sets a darker tone and pace for the new album and therefore it was our first choice for the leading single of the new album, Premonitions. Due to the fact we are an international band spanning the globe, we decided to emphasize this in our first video by not pursuing one particular style, but telling the story of all the members coming together from their separate paths while mixing in stylized band shots which were all expertly shot and edited by the talented Oliver König."



Die Tracklist liest sich so:

1. The Monolith

2. Eulogy for the Lost

3. The Apocalyptic Theater

4. Talas

5. Fatal Frame

6. The Deluge

7. Atonement

8. The Event Horizon

