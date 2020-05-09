SOJOURNER: Neue Single 'The Event Horizon' vom neuen Album

Die international besetzte Black-Metal-Band SOJOURNER hat am 08.05.2020 ihr neues Album "Premonitions" via Napalm Records veröffentlicht. Aus dem neuen Werk hat die Band mit 'The Event Horizon' eine weitere Single herausgebracht.



Der Sänger Emilio Crespo sagt zur neuen Single: "'The Event Horizon' is a song where some of the worst feelings in someone can come to life. A sense of dread, loss, isolation and the overall sensation of nothingness takes over. I thought it would be fitting to take some inspiration from a black hole in space. To spiral until the point of no return (or in a black hole's case, Singularity). There can be hints of nihilism found in the song as well. When I listen to the song I can still immerse myself in the dark world we painted with the song and it stands as a very powerful track for me."



Die Tracklist liest sich so:

1. The Monolith

2. Eulogy for the Lost

3. The Apocalyptic Theater

4. Talas

5. Fatal Frame

6. The Deluge

7. Atonement

8. The Event Horizon