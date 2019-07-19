SONS OF APOLLO mit neuem Video

'Just Let Me Breathe' ist der Schmackhappen, der uns das Live-Scheibchen "Live With The Plovdiv Psychotic Symphony" ans Herz legen soll. Was die Musiker da mit dem DREAM THEATER-Klassiker abziehen, ist schon ganz großes Kino. Schau mal: Youtube.

Am 30. August wird es das Package dann als 3CD+DVD+Blu-ray Artbook, 3CD+DVD Digipack oder als einzelne Blu-ray geben. Genaueres findet man im Inside Out Shop. Die Aufnahmen stammen vom Auftritt in Plovdiv in Bulgarien, wo die Ex-DREAM THEATERANER Mike Portnoy und Derek Sherinian, Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal (ex-GUNS N' ROSES), Billy Sheehan von MR. BIG und dem Sangeswunder Jeff Scott Soto diese Lieder spielten:

CD 1:

1. God Of The Sun

2. Signs Of The Time

3. Divine Addiction

4. That Metal Show Theme

5. Just Let Me Breathe

6. Billy Sheehan Bass Solo

7. Lost In Oblivion

8. Jeff Scott Soto Solo Spot (The Prophet’s Song / Save Me)

9. Alive

10. The Pink Panther Theme

11. Opus Maximus



CD 2:

1. Kashmir

2. Gates Of Babylon

3. Labyrinth

4. Dream On

5. Diary Of A Madman

6. Comfortably Numb

7. The Show Must Go On

8. Hell’s Kitchen

9. Derek Sherinian Keyboard Solo

10. Lines In The Sand



CD 3:

1. Bumblefoot Guitar Spot

2. And The Cradle Will Rock

3. Coming Home