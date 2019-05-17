STARGAZERY: "Eye On The Sky" erstmals auf Vinyl
Am 14. Juni 2019 wird das Album der finnischen Melodic Metal Band STARGAZERY "Eye On The Sky" (Originalreleasedate CD: 25. März 2011) als limitierte Vinyledition veröffentlicht. Der Vorverkauf dafür beginnt bereits am 31. Mai 2019. Das Album wird mit einer Auflage von 300 schwarzen Exemplaren, 1 Bonustrack und Insert auf Vinyl erscheinen.
TRACKLIST:
Seite A
1. Dying
2. Puppet On A String
3. I Am The Night
4. Eye On The Sky
5. How Many Miles
6. Everytime I Dream Of You
Seite B
1. Judah (The Lion)
2. S.O.S
3. Jester Of Kings
4. Headless Cross
5. Rescue Me (Bonustrack)
Gesamtspielzeit: 47:40 Minuten
