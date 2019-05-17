Am 14. Juni 2019 wird das Album der finnischen Melodic Metal Band STARGAZERY "Eye On The Sky" (Originalreleasedate CD: 25. März 2011) als limitierte Vinyledition veröffentlicht. Der Vorverkauf dafür beginnt bereits am 31. Mai 2019. Das Album wird mit einer Auflage von 300 schwarzen Exemplaren, 1 Bonustrack und Insert auf Vinyl erscheinen.

TRACKLIST:

Seite A

1. Dying

2. Puppet On A String

3. I Am The Night

4. Eye On The Sky

5. How Many Miles

6. Everytime I Dream Of You

Seite B

1. Judah (The Lion)

2. S.O.S

3. Jester Of Kings

4. Headless Cross

5. Rescue Me (Bonustrack)

Gesamtspielzeit: 47:40 Minuten