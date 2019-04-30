STELLAR MASTER ELITE: Neues Album

Die experimentelle Black-Doom-Band STELLAR MASTER ELITE wird am 03.05.2019 ihr neues Album "Hologram Temple" veröffentlichen. Es erscheint über Unholy Conspiracy Deathwork.



Nun hat die Band vorab das komplette Album als Stream zur Verfügung gestellt.



Die Tracklist liest sich so:

1. Null

2. Freewill Decrypted

3. Apocalypsis

4. Ad Infinitum

5. The Beast We Have Created

6. Agitation - Consent - War

7. Black Hole Dementia

8. The Secret Of Neverending Chaos

9. Tetragon

