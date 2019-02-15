SUZI QUATRO mit erster Single

Die "Queen of Rock N' Roll" SUZI QUATRO veröffentlicht heute die erste Single und das dazugehörige Video zum Song 'No Soul/No Control'! Der Song ist auch auf dem kommenden Studioalbum "No Control" zu finden, welches am 29. März via SPV/Steamhammer erscheinen wird. Das Video wurde im Peppermint Pavillion und den Peppermint Park Studios in Hannover gefilmt und von Frank Suffert für www.tivolientertainment.com produziert.





Suzi Quatro sagt über die erste Single: "So, here is my first single, 'NO SOUL/NO CONTROL', from my new album "NO CONTROL". You may get the idea the word 'control' is very important . It is. I am in control. The song is organic, the sessions were organic, the album is organic, the video is organic. Everything just happened naturally. Kudo's to my son Richard. Real music, made by a real artist who has been around the block and back again. 55 years after all!! I am so proud of this project, I have come back 'home where I belong'."