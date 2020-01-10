Schlagzeuger Neil Peart von RUSH ist tot

Wie auf gängigen sozialen Netzwerken zu entnehmen ist, ist Neil Peart, Schlagzeuger von RUSH, am Dienstag in Santa Monica (Kalifornien) nach dreieinhalb Jahren Kampf gegen Gehirnkrebs gestorben. Neil Part wurde 67 Jahre alt.

Hier ist das Original-Statement:

It is with broken hearts and the deepest sadness that we must share the terrible news that on Tuesday our friend, soul brother and band mate of over 45 years, Neil, has lost his incredibly brave three and a half year battle with brain cancer (Glioblastoma). We ask that friends, fans, and media alike understandably respect the family’s need for privacy and peace at this extremely painful and difficult time. Those wishing to express their condolences can choose a cancer research group or charity of their choice and make a donation in Neil Peart's name.



Rest in peace brother.



Neil Peart September 12, 1952 - January 7, 2020

Unser Chefredakteur Peter Kubaschk hat einen Nachruf auf Neil Peart verfasst.



