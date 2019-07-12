Single und Album von IN SEARCH OF SOLACE

Die Metalcore-Band IN SEARCH OF SOLACE aus Minnesota veröffentlicht am 30.08.2019 ihr Album "Enslaved To Tragedy", das Tracklisting könnt ihr unten nachlesen. Bereits jetzt wurde die Single 'Path To Destruction' samt zugehörigem Videoclip auf Youtube der Öffentlichkeit zugänglich gemacht.

1. Culture Shock

2. Losing Touch

3. Deathwish (Explicit)

4. Force Fed (Explicit)

5. Survive

6. Left to Dust

7. Silent Voices

8. Vacancy

9. Path to Destruction