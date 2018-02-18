Stoned From The Underground 2018: Neue Bands und Tickets

Die neuen Bands, die sich nun für das diesjährige Stoned From The Underground bestätigen liessen, sind auf den Sektoren Doom und Sludge und Stonerrock absolute Hochkaräter. Wer am zweiten Juliwochenende 2018 dabei sein möchte, kann nun bereits zuschlagen.

Argumente dafür gibt es genug: BONGZILLA, DIRTY FENCES, DOPETHRONE, DOWNFALL OF GAIA, ELEPHANT TREE, EYEHATEGOD, FIVE HORSE JOHNSON, SONS OF OTIS, THE DEVIL AND THE ALMIGHTY BLUES, THE DWARVES, THE PICTUREBOOKS, THUNDERMOTHER, UFOMAMMUT