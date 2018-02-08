TENGGER CAVALRY meldet sich mit neuem Material zurück
Die mongolische Folk-Metal-Band TENGGER CAVALRY wird in Kürze ihr neues Studioalbum "Cian Bi" (VÖ: 23.02.2018) veröffentlichen. Wer schon jetzt nicht genug vom Kehlkopfgesang bekommen kann, sollte sich auf jeden Fall bei Youtube die neue Single 'Ride Into Grave And Glory (War Horse II)' zu Gemüte führen.
Tracklist:
1. And Darkness Continues
2. Cian-Bi (Fight Your Darkness)
3. Our Ancestors
4. Strength
5. Chasing My Horse
6. Electric Shaman
7. Ride into Grave and Glory (War Horse II)
8. Redefine
9. A Drop of the Blood, A Leap of the Faith
10. The Old War
11. One Tribe, Beyond Any Nation
12. Just Forgive
13. One-Track Mind
14. You and I, Under the Same Sky
15. Sitting In Circle
- Quelle:
- Napalm Records
- Redakteur:
- Hang Mai Le
- Tags:
- tengger cavalry cian bi ride into grave and glory war horse ii
