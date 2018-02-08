TENGGER CAVALRY meldet sich mit neuem Material zurück

Die mongolische Folk-Metal-Band TENGGER CAVALRY wird in Kürze ihr neues Studioalbum "Cian Bi" (VÖ: 23.02.2018) veröffentlichen. Wer schon jetzt nicht genug vom Kehlkopfgesang bekommen kann, sollte sich auf jeden Fall bei Youtube die neue Single 'Ride Into Grave And Glory (War Horse II)' zu Gemüte führen.

Tracklist:

1. And Darkness Continues

2. Cian-Bi (Fight Your Darkness)

3. Our Ancestors

4. Strength

5. Chasing My Horse

6. Electric Shaman

7. Ride into Grave and Glory (War Horse II)

8. Redefine

9. A Drop of the Blood, A Leap of the Faith

10. The Old War

11. One Tribe, Beyond Any Nation

12. Just Forgive

13. One-Track Mind

14. You and I, Under the Same Sky

15. Sitting In Circle