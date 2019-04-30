THEM mit neuem Video & Liveterminen im Mai

Die Deutsch/Amerikanische Power/Thrash Metal Band THEM veröffentlicht heute mit 'As The Sage Burns' die neue Single und das dazugehörige Video aus dem aktuellen Album "Manor Of The Se7en Gables".

Sänger KK Fossor sagt über den Song: "After the raven brings horrific news of Peter Thompson's imminent arrival, Sarah, the scullery maid, assembles the coven from the manor in order to perform a cleansing of KK's body and expel the evil spirit known as the Crimson Corpse."

Das Video ist hier zu sehen:

THEM live 2019

07.05. Bad Friedrichshall - Lemmy's

08.05. Mannheim - 7er Club

09.05. Kassel - Goldgrube

10.05. Hamburg - Bambi Galore

12.05. NL-Tilburg - Little Devil